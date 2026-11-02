Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune Over Pleuritic Pain; Kept Under Observation

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune after complaining of pleuritic pain and a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests and has been kept under observation as a precautionary measure.

ANI citing an official statement issued by Ruby Hall Clinic, Dr. Purvez K. Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of the hospital, said Pawar was admitted for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain.

"His condition is expected to settle down, and he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure," the statement said.

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Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, who is also the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a Member of Parliament from Baramati, confirmed his hospitalisation in a post on social media platform X.

"Baba has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable," Sule said.

She also thanked people for their concern and good wishes.

The hospital has said Pawar's condition is expected to settle down, with doctors continuing to monitor his health.

Multiple media reports citing senior NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade said party chief Sharad Pawar had been taken to a city hospital for a routine health check-up after completing a two-day visit to drought-affected areas.

He said the visit may have caused exertion, prompting the medical examination. Further details about Pawar's health and whether he would need rest are expected to emerge after the check-up, Kakade added.

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