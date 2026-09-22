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Tata Trusts vs Tata Sons: Sharad Pawar Calls For Dialogue, Stresses Need To Protect Group's Trust-Based Legacy

In a statement published on X on Tuesday, Pawar said the Tata Group's ownership structure was deliberately designed around philanthropy, with Tata Trusts holding about 66% of Tata Sons.

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Sharad Pawar Urges Dialogue To Resolve Tata Sons Leadership Dispute
Source: NDTV Profit

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has weighed in on the escalating Tata Sons-Tata Trusts dispute, calling for the group's leadership issue to be resolved through dialogue, due process and adherence to its Articles of Association.

In a statement published on X on Tuesday, Pawar said the Tata Group's ownership structure was deliberately designed around philanthropy, with Tata Trusts holding about 66% of Tata Sons. He said the arrangement reflected Jamsetji Tata's vision that wealth created by enterprise should ultimately return to society.

"The Tata Group's legacy is rooted in the belief that business should serve society," Pawar said, adding that "Tata Trusts' institutional role and rights must be respected under the established governance framework."

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Pawar also pointed to institutions including Tata Memorial Hospital, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, saying that weakening the Trusts could weaken institutions that depend on their long-term support.

Pawar also said the Tata Group's leadership questions should be settled through "dialogue and due process rather than disputes".

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