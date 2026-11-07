Sharad Pawar Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital

Sharad Pawar was discharged on Saturday from Breach Candy Hospital following his admission to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday for further medical evaluation and observation, hours after being discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic.

The first photograph of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital surfaced on Wednesday, with senior Congress leader and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam sharing the image on his Instagram and Facebook accounts.

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Kadam, who visited Pawar at the hospital, wished the veteran leader a speedy recovery and hoped for his early return to public life.

"The senior leader of the country, respected Sharadchandraji Pawar Saheb, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for medical check-ups. I met him at the hospital and enquired about his health. Wishing him a speedy recovery, good health and a long life. I hope he recovers fully and resumes his active role in public life soon," Kadam said in his post.

Pawar was initially admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Tuesday after experiencing persistent cough and chest discomfort. He was kept under observation and later discharged.

His family subsequently decided to shift him to Mumbai for further medical evaluation. His daughter, Supriya Sule, confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that he had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for additional tests.

"We are admitting Baba to Breach Candy Hospital for further tests. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Sule wrote.

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According to reports, Pawar's health parameters remained stable before his transfer from Pune, and his admission to the Mumbai hospital was primarily for further assessment and monitoring. The family has not reported any fresh health complications.

One of Maharashtra's most influential political leaders, Pawar founded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999 after breaking away from the Congress. Following the party split in 2023, he continued to lead the faction that is now known as NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

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