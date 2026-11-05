Sharad Pawar Health Update: First Picture Of NCP-SP Leader From Breach Candy Emerges

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar's first photograph from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital has emerged. The picture was shared by senior Congress leader and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam on his Instagram and Facebook handles.

Kadam shared the photograph wishing Pawar a speedy recovery and a return to public life.

"The senior leader of the country, respected Sharadchandraji Pawar Saheb, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for a medical check-up. Visited him at the hospital and enquired about his health. Wishing him a speedy recovery, good health and a long life. I hope he recovers completely and becomes active in public life once again," Kadam wrote.

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The visit comes amid concern among political leaders and supporters over Pawar's health. Senior Maharashtra leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel also met the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief at the Mumbai hospital, according to multiple media reports.

The 85-year-old politician was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday for further medical evaluation and observation, hours after being discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic.

Pawar was initially admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Tuesday after complaining of a persistent cough and chest pain. He was kept under medical supervision before being discharged on Wednesday.

His family subsequently decided to shift him to Mumbai for additional medical examinations.

NDTV reported that his daughter, Supriya Sule, confirmed the development in a post on X, saying the family had decided to admit him to Breach Candy Hospital for further tests.

"We are admitting Baba to Breach Candy Hospital for further tests. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Sule wrote.

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According to NDTV's report, Pawar's health parameters were stable before his transfer from Pune. His admission to the Mumbai hospital was for further assessment and monitoring. The family has not indicated any fresh medical complication.

One of Maharashtra's most influential political figures, Pawar has been a prominent presence in state and national politics for decades.

He founded the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999 after splitting from the Congress. Following a major political split in 2023, he continued to lead the faction that eventually became the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

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