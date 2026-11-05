'If Not, Keep Raging': Deepinder Goyal's 7-Point Reply To Doctors Calling Temple A Scam

Deepinder Goyal founder of the health-oriented wearable brand Temple pushed back on criticism from public figures from the medical science field who questioned the veracity of Goyal's 'Gravity Ageing Hypothesis', via an 'X' post. He also hinted at "ground-breaking" features of the device.

"The most ground breaking features in Temple are not even public yet. And some of them, thankfully, have nothing to do with doctors," Goyal said.

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The brain-monitoring device, has opened for pre-orders in India through its dedicated mobile application and official website, with deliveries expected to take approximately three months from the date of purchase. The health-tech wearable is designed to track physiological signals, including cerebral blood flow and oxygenation. It is priced at Rs 85,000.

"At some point you have to stick your neck out and say: we believe in our science, and the product is now valuable enough for people to pay for and use. We believe we are there. More validation continues in public," Goyal wrote.

Goyal, through his new longevity project Continue Research, made claims that ageing is primarily driven by a lifelong cumulative deficit in cerebral blood flow, which he attributed to Earth's gravity.

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as the LiverDoc on social media, stated that all the hypotheses discussed by Goyal have already been disproved through rational scientific methods.

“The "evidence" cited in its support, drawn from astronaut physiology, bat longevity, and human height correlations, consists of misinterpreted data, spurious correlations, and significant logical fallacies,” he said.

He further pointed out that equating a physical force like gravity with complex biological ageing is a fundamental “category error.”

“I suggest you invest your hard-earned money in proper, effectual and satisfactorily testable theories of ageing to help identify modifiable factors in humans - to help live longer,” he addded, addressing Goyal.

Despite the pushback, Goyal maintained that company undertook internal studies and stated that peer reviewed publication detailing the scientific literature would be forthcoming.

"Most wearable companies start with internal studies. Whoop shipped its band in 2015, and the first published validation followed a few years later. We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer reviewed publications, and they are coming up," he said.

He further stated that 'Temple' was not a scam, adding that the product has a 14-day, no questions asked return policy.

"If the product doesn't work, it fails out of the gate and the company dies before recovering a tenth of its R&D (research and development)," Goyal said.

He added that he invested $20 million of the $30 million spent to build the company from his personal funds.

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"Selling a few thousand devices recovers a small fraction of this investment. A scam that pays nothing is not a scam anyone would run," he added.

Goyal said the company's employees participated in its previous funding round, while the ongoing round is being backed largely by customers, adding that such support reflects confidence in the business and is inconsistent with allegations of fraud.

"Hope this addresses some or all of your concerns. If not, keep raging," the former Eternal CEO stated.

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