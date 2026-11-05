'If Not, Keep Raging': Deepinder Goyal's 7-Point Reply To Doctors Calling Temple A Scam

Deepinder Goyal founder of the health-oriented wearable brand Temple pushed back on criticism from public figures from the medical science field who questioned the veracity of Goyal's 'Gravity Ageing Hypothesis', via an 'X' post. He also hinted at "ground-breaking" features of the device.
"The most ground breaking features in Temple are not even public yet. And some of them, thankfully, have nothing to do with doctors," Goyal said.
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The brain-monitoring device, has opened for pre-orders in India through its dedicated mobile application and official website, with deliveries expected to take approximately three months from the date of purchase. The health-tech wearable is designed to track physiological signals, including cerebral blood flow and oxygenation. It is priced at Rs 85,000.
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Dear Concerned Indian Doctors, I see your rage against Temple on X. I have a few points to make: 1. First and foremost, a business lesson: if Temple were a scam, and any of what we said weren't true, people would know it in just a few days of using Temple. We have 14-day, no-questions-asked returns (which even Apple doesn't offer in India). If the product doesn't work, it fails out of the gate and the company dies before recovering a tenth of its R&D. 2. We have already spent $30m building Temple, $20m out of which is my own money. Selling a few thousand devices recovers a small fraction of this investment. A scam that pays nothing is not a scam anyone would run. 3. I left the Eternal CEO role to chase purpose with Temple. This is not about money. I have enough of it to last for generations. My incentives are fully aligned with getting the science right. I am not staking a reputation earned over 20 years on making a quick buck. 4. Our employees bought into our round a few months ago. The round we're raising now is mostly our customers. Scams don't build that cap table. 5. Most wearable companies start with internal studies. Whoop shipped its band in 2015, and the first published validation followed a few years later. We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer reviewed publications, and they are coming up. 6. At some point you have to stick your neck out and say: we believe in our science, and the product is now valuable enough for people to pay for and use. We believe we are there. More validation continues in public. 7. We are confident that we are building something that the world is going to be positively astonished with. We stand by our science and our methods. Each of our claims is easily verifiable by individuals and institutions alike, and you will see a lot of independent studies come up on their own when the device becomes available to use. Last but not the least, the most ground breaking features in Temple are not even public yet. And some of them, thankfully, have nothing to do with doctors 🤭 Hope this addresses some or all of your concerns. If not, keep raging 😘🤗— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026
"At some point you have to stick your neck out and say: we believe in our science, and the product is now valuable enough for people to pay for and use. We believe we are there. More validation continues in public," Goyal wrote.
Goyal, through his new longevity project Continue Research, made claims that ageing is primarily driven by a lifelong cumulative deficit in cerebral blood flow, which he attributed to Earth's gravity.
Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as the LiverDoc on social media, stated that all the hypotheses discussed by Goyal have already been disproved through rational scientific methods.
“The "evidence" cited in its support, drawn from astronaut physiology, bat longevity, and human height correlations, consists of misinterpreted data, spurious correlations, and significant logical fallacies,” he said.
He further pointed out that equating a physical force like gravity with complex biological ageing is a fundamental “category error.”
“I suggest you invest your hard-earned money in proper, effectual and satisfactorily testable theories of ageing to help identify modifiable factors in humans - to help live longer,” he addded, addressing Goyal.
Despite the pushback, Goyal maintained that company undertook internal studies and stated that peer reviewed publication detailing the scientific literature would be forthcoming.
"Most wearable companies start with internal studies. Whoop shipped its band in 2015, and the first published validation followed a few years later. We hold ourselves to a higher standard; pre-prints are a step prior to peer reviewed publications, and they are coming up," he said.
He further stated that 'Temple' was not a scam, adding that the product has a 14-day, no questions asked return policy.
"If the product doesn't work, it fails out of the gate and the company dies before recovering a tenth of its R&D (research and development)," Goyal said.
He added that he invested $20 million of the $30 million spent to build the company from his personal funds.
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"Selling a few thousand devices recovers a small fraction of this investment. A scam that pays nothing is not a scam anyone would run," he added.
Goyal said the company's employees participated in its previous funding round, while the ongoing round is being backed largely by customers, adding that such support reflects confidence in the business and is inconsistent with allegations of fraud.
"Hope this addresses some or all of your concerns. If not, keep raging," the former Eternal CEO stated.
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