Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank And ONGC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of ICICI Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of ITC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.?
Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and and Jash Shah, Fundamental Research Analyst, Latin Manharlal provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
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ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 1,500)
Gedia: Hold
- Definitely continue to hold.
- Trading at a three-month high in today's trading session.
- Structure has been pretty positive.
- One of the relatively outperforming stocks.
- Trading stoploss at Rs 1,448.
ITC (CMP: Rs 278.85)
Shah: Hold
- Things are moving well for the company.
- Only overhang is cost pressure from Q3.
- One quarter may be here and there.
- But I think it's a hold.
Kalyan Jewellers India (CMP: Rs 560)
Shah: Hold
- Looks good for one year.
- Wil go up.
- Revisit with every year, every quarter/
- Should move further up.
Gedia: Hold
- Hold with stoploss at Rs 507.
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Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs 3,127.50)
Shah: Hold
- Product mix is doing well for margins.
- One can average the stock.
- Revisit it after the next earnings.
- Drought issues may impact farming.
Oil And Natural Gas Company (CMP: Rs 230 )
Gedia: Hold
- Continue to hold.
HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 760)
Shah: Hold
- Hold and buy more.
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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
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