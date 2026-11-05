Keerthy Suresh Recalls Bunking Class 11 Exams To Meet Shah Rukh Khan: "Good Old Days"

Keerthy Suresh has revealed that she once skipped her Class 11 exams to meet Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent conversation with Mashable India, the actor recalled meeting the Bollywood superstar for the first time on the sets of Billu (2009), sharing an anecdote from her school days.

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Keerthy, who recently appeared in Netflix's Akka alongside Radhika Apte, also spoke about how filmmaker Priyadarshan helped introduce her to the film industry. While she wanted to become an actor, her father, Malayalam film producer G Suresh Kumar, insisted that she finish her education before taking up acting professionally.

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Recalling how Priyadarshan approached her father with the idea of introducing her to films, Keerthy said, “I always wanted to act but my dad, somewhere thought that I might not be a good actor, and he said, ‘No, first you need to study.' I said, ‘My 12th is done,' and he said, ‘You have to finish your under-graduation too.' Then, one fine day, Priyan (Priyadarshan) sir asked my dad that he wants to introduce me (to films). But the way he asked was very different. He told my father, ‘You know what, I saw this one girl, I'm thinking, I'll introduce her but I don't think her dad is very keen on that.' So, my dad was like, ‘Tell me who that fellow is, I'll go and talk to him.' Then Priyan sir said, ‘It is you.'”

Keerthy's journey began with Priyadarshan's Geethaanjali, which also featured Malayalam star Mohanlal. Calling it a memorable introduction to the industry, she said, “That's how it started off. So, they all started out together. It's a very small life, small world. And, when I started, it was in Priyan sir's film (Geethaanjali) with Lal (Mohanlal) sir. I don't think, I could have gotten a better introduction. He is like my guru.”

Keerthy Suresh Recalls Bunking Class 11 Exams To Meet Shah Rukh Khan

During the interaction, Keerthy shared that her sister worked with Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. She had also assisted Priyadarshan for nearly seven to eight years, including on the sets of Billu, which was initially titled Billu Barber.

While Keerthy recalled meeting SRK at filmmaker Atlee's birthday party, she soon remembered that she had met him much earlier. The actor revealed that she was in Class 11 when she and a friend decided to bunk their exams and visit the sets of Billu, where her sister was working.

Recalling the incident, Keerthy said, “Before that, when I was in 11th, that's the first time I met him. My sister assisted Priyan sir for like seven to eight years. So, she was working on Billu (2009), and me and my friend bunked our exams, and we went to meet him. I have a first picture with him but I look really bad, so I don't want to go back to that. I am wearing an old salwaar and a big bindi but still, good old days.”

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About Akka

Produced by YRF Entertainment, Akka is written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty. Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, the series features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar in key roles. The series is available to premiere on Netflix.

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