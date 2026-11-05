Jailer 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Film

Rajinikanth's blockbuster sequel, Jailer 2, became the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time after its successful theatrical run. The film collected Rs 545.30 crore gross in India and Rs 820 crore worldwide.

The action drama is now making its way to OTT. Prime Video has announced that Jailer 2 will premiere on the platform on November 12, giving fans another chance to watch the superstar return as the much-loved Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

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When and where to watch Jailer 2?

Jailer 2 will start streaming on Prime Video from November 12 in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The release will cover India and over 240 countries and territories.

The announcement, made on November 5, was shared with the caption, “TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED#Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12.”

Nelson Dilipkumar on bringing Jailer 2 to audiences

Talking about the overwhelming response to the sequel and its journey from theatres to streaming, director Nelson Dilipkumar said, “The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level.”

“Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh's music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us. Following the film's spectacular theatrical response, we're delighted to bring Jailer 2 to Prime Video, where it will join Jailer, taking both chapters of Muthuvel Pandian's story to audiences in India and across the world,” reported The Hindustan Times.

About Jailer 2

Made under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The action thriller continues the story following the events of the first instalment, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as the retired jailer, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

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The film shows how Rajnikanth's character finds himself caught up in another dangerous situation. Just when he hopes to enjoy a quiet life with his family, an international idol-smuggling racket comes in the way. He goes undercover as a driver to get close to the gang, bring its operations down and protect his loved ones.

Jailer 2 also stars S.J. Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak, Mithun Chakraborty as Chakri, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu. The film also features special appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Jackie Shroff.

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