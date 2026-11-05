Ramayana Movie Is Out... And So Are The Memes: Here Are Some Funny Ones

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film Ramayana has finally hit theatres worldwide, sparking conversations among critics, fans, celebrities and moviegoers. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, the film has been generating considerable buzz since its release.

While several viewers have praised the film's visual effects, background score, performances and direction, others have taken to social media to share hilarious memes inspired by the film.

Here are some of the funniest memes doing the rounds on X.

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While most posts on X have praised the film, some users have also used the opportunity to take a dig at the makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush. Memes comparing the two films have surfaced online, with users joking about how the Indian epic should be adapted for the big screen.

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Ramayana: Cast And Other Details

Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other key cast members include Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also co-written the dialogues with Shreyas Jain.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of one of India's most revered epics. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind. The film's action team includes Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The first instalment was released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Indian theatrical version has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The second part of the film is slated for release in 2028.

ALSO READ: Ramayana X Reviews: From Ranbir Kapoor's Career-Best Performance To Yash Stealing The Show, Netizens React

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