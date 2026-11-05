Campus Activewear Q2 Results: Profit Rises 21% To Rs 24 Crore, Revenue Up 17%

Campus Activewear Ltd.'s September-quarter profit growth was supported by double-digit volume growth, higher average selling prices and continued demand for its women's and kids' footwear portfolio. The company also benefited from a higher contribution from premium products, while expanding its portfolio with new launches in performance footwear.

Net profit rose 21.3% year on year to Rs 24.3 crore, while revenue from operations increased 16.9% to Rs 452 crore, according to an exchange filing on Nov. 5.

Campus Activewear (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

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Net profit up 21.3% to Rs 24.3 crore versus Rs 20.1 crore.

Revenue up 16.9% to Rs 452 crore versus Rs 387 crore.

Ebitda up 13.9% to Rs 56.8 crore versus Rs 49.9 crore.

Ebitda margin at 12.6% versus 12.9%.

Campus Activewear Focuses On Product Expansion

Campus Activewear reported double-digit volume growth in the first half of FY27 despite a shift in the festive season to the December quarter this year.

Women's and kids' footwear remained key growth drivers, with the categories recording around 29% year-on-year growth.

The company said its women's and kids' portfolio contributed 23% to overall volumes in the first half of FY27, reflecting consumer acceptance of its products.

Campus Activewear also entered the performance footwear category with the launch of court shoes during the September quarter, expanding its portfolio into new consumer segments.

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CEO Highlights Premiumisation, Cost Management

Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Aggarwal said product innovation and portfolio expansion remained central to the company's strategy across consumer segments. Campus Activewear launched more than 160 new stock-keeping units in the first half of FY27 to address changing consumer preferences.

Aggarwal also pointed to the premiumisation trend, saying it had supported the business, with average selling price growth driven by a higher contribution from premium products.

He said the company continued to focus on profitable growth through pricing measures, sourcing efficiencies, productivity improvements and a better product mix amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

"While navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment, we remained focused on driving profitable growth through calibrated pricing actions, prudent sourcing, productivity improvements and a focus on product mix. These measures, supported by disciplined execution, remain central to managing cost pressures while sustaining growth momentum," Aggarwal said.

The company said it would continue to focus on innovation, agility and a consumer-first approach as it enters the festive season.

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