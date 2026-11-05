Big IPL Shake-Up! CSK, SRH Exchange Four Players: Who Are They And How Much They Cost

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have completed a four-player trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 retention deadline.

The deal will see England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australia's Jack Edwards move from SRH to CSK, while India pacer Khaleel Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis head to Hyderabad.

According to the IPL statement, Livingstone has joined Chennai at a revised fee of ₹6 crore. Sunrisers had originally acquired the England all-rounder for ₹13 crore.

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Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards has also joined CSK at his existing fee of ₹3 crore. SRH had signed him before his international debut, but he could not feature in IPL 2026 after being ruled out of the season with a foot injury.

In return, SRH have acquired left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed at his existing fee of ₹4.8 crore. Khaleel previously represented the Hyderabad franchise between 2018 and 2021 before joining CSK.

He had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, picking up 15 wickets in 14 matches for Chennai. However, he featured in only five matches in IPL 2026 before being ruled out with a right quadriceps injury.

Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis has also moved to SRH at his existing fee of ₹2 crore. Known for his variations and ability to bowl at the death, Ellis adds another experienced pace option to Hyderabad's bowling attack.

Hardik Pandya's IPL Future Remains A Talking Point

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya continues to be linked with a possible move ahead of IPL 2027. Several franchises have reportedly explored the possibility of signing the India all-rounder through a trade.

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Chennai Super Kings were among the teams previously linked with Pandya. However, the latest reports suggest that CSK are no longer actively in the race, with Punjab Kings emerging as a leading contender and Rajasthan Royals also remaining interested.

With the retention deadline approaching, Pandya's future is expected to remain one of the major talking points in the IPL trade market. However, no official announcement regarding a move has been made.

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