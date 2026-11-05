Google Pay Down? Users Report Payment Glitches In Parts Of India

Downdetector noted up to 62 complaints at 3:30 p.m. regarding issues with using the Google Pay application. Up to 45% of users noted issues with transfering funds, 39% flagged problems with payments and 14% had complaints regarding the payment platform's app.

A majority of the error reports came from users in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Belgavi, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and Vadodara.

The reports had reduced to 41 by 3:52 p.m.

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(This is a developing story.)

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