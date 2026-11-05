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Google Pay Down? Users Report Payment Glitches In Parts Of India

Up to 45% of users noted issues with transfering funds using the Google Pay payment platform.

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Google Pay Down? Users Report Payment Glitches In Parts Of India
Up to 14% of users had complaints regarding the Google Pay's app.
Photo Source: Unsplash

Downdetector noted up to 62 complaints at 3:30 p.m. regarding issues with using the Google Pay application. Up to 45% of users noted issues with transfering funds, 39% flagged problems with payments and 14% had complaints regarding the payment platform's app.

A majority of the error reports came from users in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Belgavi, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and Vadodara.

The reports had reduced to 41 by 3:52 p.m.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story.)

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