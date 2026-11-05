Google Pay Down? Users Report Payment Glitches In Parts Of India

Downdetector noted up to 62 complaints at 3:30 p.m. regarding issues with using the Google Pay application. Up to 45% of users noted issues with transfering funds, 39% flagged problems with payments and 14% had complaints regarding the payment platform's app.
A majority of the error reports came from users in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Belgavi, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and Vadodara.
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The reports had reduced to 41 by 3:52 p.m.
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(This is a developing story.)
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