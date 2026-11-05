India vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Final

The Indian men's hockey team will look to defend its title when it takes on Japan in the final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 on Thursday, November 5.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, India head into the summit clash after an unbeaten run in the tournament. The hosts secured their place in the final with an emphatic 8-1 win over South Korea in the semi-final on Wednesday.

India have been the most successful team in the history of the competition, having won the title five times. They will now aim to extend that record with another trophy on home soil.

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Japan, meanwhile, booked their place in the final after overcoming Malaysia in the semi-final. They will look to challenge the defending champions and prevent them from securing a sixth title.

The final will be played in Mohali, with both teams eyeing the top prize in the continental competition.

India and Japan have already faced each other once in the league stage, where the hosts registered a 4-1 victory. However, Japan will be keen to put up a stronger fight in the final after holding Malaysia to a goalless draw before winning 5-3 in the penalty shootout in the semi-final.

India will have the home crowd behind them as they look to finish their campaign on a winning note and retain the continental crown.

India vs Japan: Date and Time

The India vs Japan final of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will be played on Thursday, November 5. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs Japan: Venue

The final will take place at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali, Punjab.

India vs Japan: Live Telecast

The India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 in India.

India vs Japan: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Japan final on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Tournament Format And Schedule

The Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 features six teams: India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, China and Bangladesh.

All six teams competed in a single round-robin league stage, with each side playing five matches. The top four teams qualified for the semi-finals.

India finished at the top of the league-stage standings with 15 points, followed by Japan with 10 points. Malaysia finished third with nine points, while South Korea secured the fourth spot with six points.

The semi-finals were played on November 4, with India defeating South Korea 8-1 and Japan beating Malaysia 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

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The tournament will conclude on Thursday, November 5, with the bronze-medal match between South Korea and Malaysia scheduled for 4:30 PM IST, followed by the India vs Japan final at 7:00 PM IST.

India are the most successful team in the competition's history, having won the title five times (2011, 2016, 2018 jointly with Pakistan, 2023 and 2024).

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