Nearly 50% Wiped Out: Why Trump Media Stock Is In A Meltdown Since Last Month

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. declined up to 47.97% in the past month, i.e a downturn of close to 50%. US President Donald Trump's Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust has majority stake in the firm. The company had declined by 4.14% in the previous month, indicating a substantial fall.

A large part of the dip is attributed to the stock falling 25% to a record low after the Republican Party, headed by Trump, faced notable electoral losses at the US mid-term elections on Wednesday, as the Democratic Party's nominees won the election in a majority of states across the US.

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Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, marking a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington.

The Democrats saw many historical victories with states which have always been typically red, such as Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, Maine and South Carolina, voting in the party.

“I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump's estimated net worth fell by about $73 million, from roughly $6.5 billion, after the stock's sharp decline.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the operator of Trump's social media platform Truth Social, fell more than 11% shortly after the US stock market opened on Wednesday.

The stock dropped to an all-time intraday low of $5.23 per share, slipping below its previous record low of $5.40, which was reached last week, according to Forbes.

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Trump Media was under financial strain, before Wednesday's selloff. The company reported a net loss of $238.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 on revenue of just $1.7 million, as per InvestorsHub.

The bulk of the loss stemmed from $190.4 million in unrealised losses connected to digital assets and equity securities. The firm fiurther incurred $25.6 million in legal expenses during the quarter, additionally weighing on its financial performance.

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