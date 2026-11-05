Nithin Kamath Says No Reason For NRIs To Invest Elsewhere, As SEBI Simplifies Account Opening

- Nithin Kamath welcomed SEBI's new rules easing Indian trading account setup for NRIs
- Previously, NRIs needed notary or embassy attestation and physical document couriering
- From Dec 3, 2026, NRIs in FATF-compliant countries can complete digital KYC and video verification
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath took to X to highlight a major win for NRI investors, welcoming SEBI's newly finalised rules that make opening an Indian trading account vastly simpler.
Taking to the social platform, Kamath pointed out that getting through account setup has spent years as one of the single biggest headaches for Indians living abroad who want to invest back home.
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In August, I'd written about SEBI's proposal to simplify account opening for NRIs. Good to see that the changes have now been finalised. For years, one of the biggest hurdles for NRIs wanting to invest in India has been account opening. While those with existing KYC could open accounts digitally, anyone abroad needing fresh KYC had to get documents attested by a notary or the Indian embassy, courier physical copies to India, and wait weeks for the account to open. From December 3, NRIs and OCIs living in FATF-compliant countries will be able to complete digital KYC entirely from abroad. Something that took weeks can now be done in 2–3 days. I've always felt that making it easier for NRIs to invest is one of the simplest ways to attract more long-term capital into India. Many of them already want to invest here, but the process has been complicated. At @zerodha, we've been able to simplify several things for NRIs over the last year, but account opening has remained one of the biggest challenges. With this change, there's no reason why you, as an NRI, should go elsewhere to trade and invest ????
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"For years, one of the biggest hurdles for NRIs wanting to invest in India has been account opening," Kamath posted. "While those with existing KYC could open accounts digitally, anyone abroad needing fresh KYC had to get documents attested by a notary or the Indian embassy, courier physical copies to India, and wait weeks for the account to open."
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That tedious paper trail is finally on its way out. Under SEBI's updated framework, kicking in on Dec. 3, 2026, anyone living in an FATF-compliant country can complete their entire digital KYC and video verification right from abroad.
The regulator has dropped the requirement that kept location tracking restricted to within India during onboarding.
What used to drag on for weeks of couriering and notary visits can now be wrapped up in just two to three days.
Kamath believes cutting down this friction is the easiest way to pull steady, long-term capital into the country, adding that with these hurdles removed, NRIs have little reason to look anywhere else to invest.
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