'We Are Ants...': Nithin Kamath Says Over 13 Cr Indians Invest In Markets And JIO Played Big Part

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has credited Reliance Jio, along with Airtel, for helping bring millions of Indians online and powering the expansion of the country's capital markets.

His comments came on the day the Rs 30,213 crore Jio Platforms IPO opened for subscription.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Kamath said India had roughly 2 crore unique investors in 2016, and that over 13 crore Indians now invest in the markets. "Jio played a big part in that," he wrote.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

He recalled being named sixth on an Economic Times list of 10 businessmen to watch in 2016, with Mukesh Ambani ranked first.

Kamath said he was "petrified" to find himself on it, mainly because Zerodha had just made delivery brokerage free. "We were, and still are, ants compared to Reliance/Jio," he wrote.

ALSO READ | Got A Stock Tip On WhatsApp? Nithin Kamath Says Ask ChatGPT Or Claude First

The ET list, which Kamath shared as images, noted that Zerodha's zero-brokerage model had upset traditional brokers. It put the firm's client base at over 96,000, with average daily turnover of Rs 8,000 crore.

The same list said Jio was targeting one million subscribers a day in its first 100 days.

Kamath said Zerodha "wouldn't be what it is today without Aadhaar and UPI", adding that Jio and Airtel were equally important because they brought millions online with affordable data.

Together, he said, this digital infrastructure made the post-Covid growth of Indian capital markets possible. He added that many online-first businesses would be much smaller without it, and that some consumer business models might not exist at all.

Kamath did not say whether investors should subscribe to the issue. "I can't tell you whether to apply," he wrote, adding that both telcos had enabled "an entire generation of Indian businesses like ours".

ALSO READ | Who's Really Getting Rich In India? Nithin Kamath Questions Wealth Boom

He noted that the capital markets Jio helped grow can now help it raise money.

Jio Platforms set a price band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share for the fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, which could raise about Rs 30,213 crore at the top of the band, making it India's largest IPO.

The issue runs until 23 October, with listing on the NSE and BSE expected on 28 October. The proceeds are primarily meant to repay borrowings of its telecom subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Closing his post, Kamath said it is easy to miss, from the outside, how much of a business's success depends on infrastructure built by others.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.