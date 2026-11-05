ONGC Q2 Results: Profit Slips 9%, Yet Board Rewards Investors With Dividend. Check Details

Oil And Natural Gas Corp.'s net profit saw a 9.1% decline to Rs 15,489 crore, according to financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2026, as per an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The oil company's profit was at Rs 17,034 in the previous quarter.

The company declared its first interim dividend of Rs 8 per share. The record date for the payment of the dividend to the eligible shareholders is Nov. 12. The dividend amount will be disbursed within 30 days from the date of declaration.

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The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (Ebitda) was down 12.3% to Rs 24,860 crore, compared to Rs 28,355 in the prior quarter. The Ebitda margin contracted to 56.7% from 61%. The company will provide a loan of Rs 10,000 crore to its arm ONGC Videsh.

ONGC Q2 Highlights (QoQ)

Profit Down 9.1% At Rs 15,489 crore Vs Rs 17,034 crore

Revenue Down 5.6% At Rs 43,875 crore Vs Rs 46,460 crore

Ebitda Down 12.3% At Rs 24,860 crore Vs Rs 28,355 crore

Ebitda Margin At 56.7% Vs 61%

To Pay 1st Interim Dividend Of Rs 8/Share

To Give Rs 10,000 crore Loan To Arm ONGC Videsh

ONGC Share Price Movement

Oil And Natural Gas Corp.'s share price saw a 2.13% downturn to setttle at Rs 230, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 2.40% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 232.50, compared to its previous close of ₹235.00. During today's trading session, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 228.65 to Rs 233.39.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 218.53 and a high of Rs 307.50. On the performance front, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. share price is down 8.86% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. is Rs 2.97 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 6.74.

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