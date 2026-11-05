LIC Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 20%, Premiums Rise 16%. One Category Did The Heavy Lifting

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) announced second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 on Thursday, November 5. The ountry's largest life insurer's net profit rose 20% to Rs 12,115 crore in the July to September quarter from Rs 10,098 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net premium income jumped 16.2% to Rs 1.47 lakh crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the same quarter previous year. The surge in gross premium income was primarily driven by single premium category, which climbed 34.5% year-on-year to Rs 68,425 crore from Rs 50,882 crore. Other income declined marginally to Rs 131.75 crore in the quarter from Rs 134.23 crore. Gross non-performing assets declined 1.16% in the quarter under review from 1.21% in the previous quarter.

By September 30, 2026, LIC's product portfolio comprised of 60 offerings, which included 38 individual products, 13 group products. LIC's Smart Pension is a common product available for both individual business and group business, 7 individual riders and 1 group rider.

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In Q1FY27, LIC reported a strong performance, with net profit rising 23% year-on-year, supported by healthy premium growth, a sharp improvement in new business profitability and higher investment income. The insurer posted a net profit of Rs 13,492 crore for the first quarter, compared with Rs 10,987 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net premium income advanced 7% year-on-year to Rs 1.27 lakh crore, while other income jumped to Rs 635 crore from Rs 130 crore a year ago.

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