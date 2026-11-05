Second Bomb Threat Scare In A Week Disrupts European Air Travel, Multiple Flights Diverted

European aviation faced widespread disruption for the second time in a week after a fresh wave of anonymous bomb threats forced several commercial aircraft to divert, make emergency landings or seek military escorts.

Around 10 flights across multiple countries were affected by the latest wave of threats, just two days after at least seven aircraft and a cruise ship faced similar incidents. Although no explosives were found during subsequent inspections, the threats prompted stringent security measures across the continent.

Two aircraft travelling from European cities were diverted to Milan's Malpensa Airport in Italy on Thursday following bomb threats, airport authorities said.

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In a statement, the airport confirmed that Italian border police were inspecting both aircraft for explosives. One plane, operated by Aegean Airlines, had departed from Thessaloniki in northern Greece, while the other, a Ryanair flight, originated in Porto, Portugal, as reported by CNN.

In another incident, the Italian Air Force deployed two Eurofighter jets to intercept and escort a Finnair aircraft arriving from Helsinki, ensuring its safe landing at Rome's Fiumicino Airport. Meanwhile, an Aer Lingus flight travelling from Dublin to Rome was diverted west of Paris and landed at Évreux Airport in Normandy as a precaution.

Bulgarian authorities also reported three separate emergency landings. Two incoming flights from Copenhagen and Madrid landed under emergency protocols in the capital, Sofia, while another aircraft arriving from London was diverted to Plovdiv.

In Romania, nearly 200 passengers were evacuated from a Wizz Air flight arriving from Milan at Bucharest's Henri Coandă International Airport. Bomb disposal teams subsequently searched the aircraft's cabin and cargo hold. In the Czech Republic, police heightened security measures after four incoming flights to Prague received bomb warnings.

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No organisation has claimed responsibility for the incidents, and European authorities have yet to identify those behind the threats. The developments come amid heightened intelligence warnings about potential hybrid warfare and sabotage operations targeting critical infrastructure across Europe.

Earlier this week, cyberattacks also disrupted refrigeration systems at blood banks in France and supermarkets across Europe, raising broader concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.

Aviation security experts have warned that relatively inexpensive hoax threats can overwhelm emergency services, test security and air defence response capabilities, and disrupt economic activity across international transport networks. Investigations into the source of the latest threats are still underway.

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