IndiGo Flight Scare: Passenger Tampers With Emergency Exit Lever Cover, Case Registered

Police said on Tuesday that a 33-year-old passenger allegedly tampered with the emergency exit lever cover aboard an IndiGo flight shortly after it took off from Delhi, triggering panic among passengers mid-air.

The incident took place on Monday aboard IndiGo flight 6E6884, which was heading to Pune. The passenger, identified as Gaurav Satyendra Routela, a resident of Saswad, was seated near the emergency exit, an official said.

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Routela told investigators that he had touched the cover out of curiosity to see what it was, unaware that it was linked to the emergency exit mechanism, senior inspector Govind Pawar of the Airport Police Station told PTI.

The passenger's action triggered an alarm inside the aircraft, causing panic among those onboard. Pawar said tampering with the emergency exit mechanism could put the lives and safety of other passengers at risk.

The flight departed Delhi at approximately 12:45 am on Monday and landed at Pune International Airport around 2 am. The aircraft completed its journey without any further incident.

After landing, a flight crew member filed a complaint with the local police. According to the official, a case was registered against Routela under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety, along with relevant provisions of the Aircraft Act.

Police have issued Routela a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), while further investigation into the matter is ongoing, Pawar added.

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