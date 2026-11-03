No Lab Report, No Direct Order: Patanjali Foods Clarifies After FDA Action On Ghee Distributor

Patanjali Foods has clarified over Maharashtra Food and Drug Admnistration action against its Cow Ghee. According to the FMCG major, the regulator's action was addressed to distributor and not company. It did not recieve direct order from FDA and has not received any lab report confirming the violations.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, November 3, Patanjali foods said, "The communication/order in relation to the identified stock of Patanjali Cow Ghee was issued to and received by the concerned super distributor/FBO. The said communication has not been addressed or issued directly to the Company. The Company has been informed of the matter by the concerned FBO and has obtained a copy of the communication for its examination."

Citing information and documents available, the company said that FDA officials collected samples of the concerned batches of Patanjali Cow Ghee for laboratory testing. However, till the date of disclosure, neither the company nor the concerned food business operator received any authenticated laboratory test report stating that the samples have failed the prescribed quality parameters, it noted." It is important to clarify that the collection of samples for testing, by itself, does not establish adulteration, substandard quality or any violation of applicable food safety standards," Patanjali Foods said.

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The development comes as Maharshtra FDA seized Patanjali cow ghee at M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved in Sundarwadi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The regulator seized 4,032 units of ghee, amounting to 2,279 litres, across two batches. The stock was valued at Rs 20 Lakh. The department stated that the stock was seized under Section 38 (1)(c) of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, on suspicion of being misbranded or adulterated. The FDA said that the products were prima facie found to e in contravention of the Act.





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