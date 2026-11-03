Honda ALPHA Is Coming: New Electric SUV To Be Made In India; Here's When It Will Be Unveiled

Honda has revealed the name of its first electric SUV for India. The midsize electric SUV will be called the Honda ALPHA and will make its global debut in India on December 2.
The SUV is based on the 0 Alpha concept, which Honda first showcased in October 2025. It will be built at the company's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, which is also expected to become the model's global production hub.
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The ALPHA will also be the first Honda model in India to feature the brand's new H logo, which the company has already adopted globally.
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Honda ALPHA Battery And Motor
Honda hasn't shared the technical details yet. The ALPHA is expected to come with two LFP battery pack options, with capacities likely to range between 65kWh and 75kWh. At launch, it is also expected to use a single motor driving the front wheels.
Design
Test vehicles spotted on Indian roads suggest the production model will stay close to the unusual shape of the 0 Alpha concept. When Honda unveiled the concept last year, it had said the design was already close to being production-ready.
The ALPHA's design is unlike that of any current Honda model. It has an almost vertical rear end, a very thick C-pillar, a large rear windscreen and a bumper that juts out at the bottom. The front is expected to feature an illuminated Honda logo, with the charging port also positioned there.
Its almost MPV-like shape could help it stand out in the segment, much like the Mahindra BE 6, whose bold styling has been one of its biggest selling points.
The future is electrifying and it has a new name. Introducing Honda ALPHA. Witness the Global Premiere on 02.12.2026. Tap to know more: https://t.co/7tj6MZ5ojy #Honda #HondaALPHA #HondaEV #GlobalPremiere https://t.co/gcsCZjA8BP— Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) November 3, 2026
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Interior
An earlier spy shot offered a glimpse of the cabin. Its main highlight is a large touchscreen, with a smaller digital driver's display positioned to its right. There is also a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters.
The centre console gets several physical buttons, which appear to control functions such as the climate control and ventilated seats.
The wheelbase is expected to be around 2,700mm to 2,800mm, with Honda likely focusing on cabin space. The upright tailgate also suggests that the boot could be fairly roomy.
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Honda ALPHA Rivals
The ALPHA will be Honda's first entry into India's fast-growing midsize electric SUV segment, making it a key launch for the brand. The decision to hold its global debut in India underlines the market's importance to Honda.
Once launched, it will compete with the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Ebella.
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