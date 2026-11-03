ICICI Bank, Not BEL Or Bajaj Finance, Has The Highest Target Among Kotak's Muhurat Picks

ICICI Bank has the highest price target among five 'Muhurat' stocks picked by Kotak Neo for Samvat 2083, with the brokerage setting a target of Rs 1,800, implying an upside of 26%. Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) and Bajaj Finance are also on its Diwali technical picks list, but their targets are Rs 410 and Rs 1,200, respectively.

Kotak Securities has recommended a buy on all five stocks in its Samvat 2083 Technical Muhurat Picks report. The list also includes JSW Steel Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd., with targets of Rs 1,475 and Rs 1,400, respectively.

For ICICI Bank, Kotak has identified buying levels around Rs 1,398 and Rs 1,300, with a stop loss below Rs 1,200. The lender found some support near Rs 1,300 after a short-term correction and then staged a sharp recovery. ICICI Bank is now trading above its 20-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which supports the positive technical outlook.

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Kotak Neo said the stock could extend its recovery and maintain its uptrend over the medium term, given it sustains above Rs 1,200.

Other Muhurat Stock Picks

Bajaj Finance has a target set of Rs 1,200, with entry levels of Rs 939 and Rs 850 and a stop loss at Rs 770. The stock has corrected over 20% from its peak and is trading near its 200-day SMA. Coming to BEL, Kotak has set a target of Rs 410, with buying levels of Rs 370 and Rs 350 and a stop loss at Rs 340. The stock has fallen more than 20% from its all-time high and is now showing oversold conditions.

JSW Steel has a target of Rs 1,475, with entry levels of Rs 1,246 and Rs 1,200 and a stop loss below Rs 1,150. Reliance Industries has a target of Rs 1,400, with entry levels of Rs 1,165 and Rs 1,100 and a stop loss below Rs 1,050.

The brokerage expects the Nifty to remain in a consolidation range of 21,700-26,300 over the coming year. It identifies 22,100-21,700 as a crucial support zone and 23,200 as the first key resistance level.

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