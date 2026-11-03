Air Pollution Alert: Delhi's AQI At 'Hazardous' 341; Kolkata Breathing In 'Unhealthy' Zone

New Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 341, while Mumbai's AQI stood at 143. Check the latest air quality readings across six Indian cities.

Air pollution remains a concern across several major Indian cities, with New Delhi recording the highest AQI among the six cities on the list.

According to the readings provided, New Delhi recorded an AQI of 341, placing it in the 'Hazardous' category under India's National Air Quality Index classification.

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An AQI in this range can increase the risk of respiratory illness, particularly with prolonged exposure. The impact may be more pronounced among people with existing lung and heart conditions.

Kolkata recorded an AQI of 173, followed by Mumbai at 143. Both cities fall in the 'Moderate' category. While the air quality in this range is not classified as poor, it may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung conditions such as asthma.

Children, older adults and people with heart disease may also experience discomfort.

Chennai recorded an AQI of 134, while Bengaluru's AQI stood at 115. Both cities also fall under the 'Moderate' category.

Hyderabad recorded the lowest AQI among the six cities, at 69. The reading falls in the 'Satisfactory' category, which may cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive individuals.

The AQI is a measure used to communicate air quality and its potential health effects in a simple format. India's National AQI system classifies air quality into six categories, ranging from 'Good' to 'Severe'.

City-Wise AQI Readings

City AQI Category New Delhi 341 Hazardous Kolkata 173 Moderate Mumbai 143 Moderate Chennai 134 Moderate Bengaluru 115 Moderate Hyderabad 69 Satisfactory

What Do The AQI Categories Mean?

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies air quality into six categories based on the AQI reading.

Good (0-50): Minimal impact on health.

Satisfactory (51-100): May cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

Moderate (101-200): May cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases, including asthma. People with heart conditions, children and older adults may also experience discomfort.

Poor (201-300): May cause breathing discomfort to most people with prolonged exposure.

Hazardous (301-400): May increase the risk of respiratory illness with prolonged exposure.

Severe (401-500): May cause respiratory effects even among healthy people and serious health impacts on those with existing lung or heart conditions.

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The AQI readings can vary across monitoring locations and over time. Residents should keep track of local air quality updates, particularly if they are sensitive to air pollution.

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