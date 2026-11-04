Rohini Iyer Co-Hosts Gold Diwali In Los Angeles With Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Hollywood Stars

Indian cinema was among the key talking points at Gold House's Gold Diwali celebration in Los Angeles last week, where actors, filmmakers and industry figures from India and Hollywood came together for an evening celebrating South Asian culture and its growing global presence.

Held at The Majestic Downtown on October 29, the event saw entrepreneur Rohini Iyer co-host the evening alongside Gold House co-founder and CEO Bing Chen, actors Freida Pinto and Avantika, television personality Tan France and Yash Dongre, among others, according to a release.

The celebrations also had a strong Indian film industry presence, with the team behind Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, in attendance. Actors Sanya Malhotra, Asif Ali and Richa Moorjani, along with Hannah Simone and Anirudh Pisharody, were also among the guests.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The evening had an added connection to Indian cinema, with Ramayana: Rise of a Legend partnering with the celebration. The gathering brought together names from across entertainment and culture at a time when Indian films and talent are increasingly seeking a wider international audience. For Rohini Iyer, who co-hosted the event, the evening marked another appearance on an international platform. She had previously attended Gold House's Gold Gala in 2024, the release stated.

Her association with the entertainment industry, however, goes back much further. Iyer founded Raindrop Media at the age of 22. Over the years, the company has expanded into Rain Reign, a group of businesses working across digital media, brand building and talent launches. She is also involved as an advisor, investor and equity holder in several companies. In the Hindi film industry, she has built a reputation for working closely with talent and helping shape the public profiles and careers of several prominent names.

Her career has also found recognition beyond the Indian entertainment industry. Iyer has featured in around 34 national and international power lists and received more than 35 awards. Her professional journey has also been chronicled in three books. Her international engagements have included the TIME100 Summit and TIME Earth Awards in 2024, the 52nd International Emmy Awards, Cartier's Diwali celebration in 2025 and Liberatum Art & Cinema in Venice this year, held alongside the Venice Film Festival.

Away from the entertainment and business circuit, Iyer has also been involved in conversations around women's empowerment, including equal pay, workplace discrimination and creating more equitable professional opportunities for women.

Gold Diwali adds another international engagement to that list, but the larger significance of the Los Angeles gathering lay in the mix of Indian and international talent it brought into the same room, with Indian cinema forming part of a wider conversation around South Asian representation in global entertainment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.