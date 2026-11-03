CCI Approves Kotak Mahindra Bank's $30-Million Deal To Acquire Deutsche Bank's India Businesses

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Kotak Mahindra Bank's proposed acquisition of Deutsche Bank's retail, private banking and wealth management businesses in India, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for the transaction announced in June.

The deal will transfer a sizeable customer portfolio and banking operations to Kotak. The acquisition covers approximately Rs 29,000 crore in loans, Rs 16,000 crore in deposits and Rs 10,500 crore in assets under management. The businesses serve around 1.5 lakh customers through a workforce of nearly 1,000 employees.

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Kotak had disclosed an acquisition price of approximately $30 million. The transaction also includes referral arrangements between the two banks through their respective affiliates, according to the CCI's announcement.

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Kotak Looks To Strengthen Affluent And SME Businesses

The acquisition will expand Kotak's presence among affluent customers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The addition of Deutsche Bank's customer relationships, wealth management assets and experienced banking teams will provide the lender with greater scale in these segments.

When announcing the agreement, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Ashok Vaswani described the transaction as a strategic fit. He said the acquisition would strengthen the bank's capabilities and create opportunities to deepen its relationships with customers.

Around 1,000 Deutsche Bank employees in India are expected to move to Kotak as part of the transition. The bank has identified continuity for customers and employees as a priority during integration.

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Deutsche Bank Reshapes Its India Operations

For Deutsche Bank, the sale forms part of its broader effort to simplify operations and redeploy capital. Foreign lenders have faced challenges expanding their Indian retail businesses amid intense competition from domestic banks and regulatory constraints.

The transaction allows Deutsche Bank to exit these retail and wealth management operations while Kotak gains an established customer base without building the entire franchise organically. The focus will now shift to completing the transfer and integrating the acquired businesses.

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