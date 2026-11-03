Ramayana Advance Bookings Cross Rs 80 Crore; Nitesh Tiwari Film Set For Big Opening

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is building strong momentum at the box office, with advance sales for the first few days soaring in the domestic market ahead of its release.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has earned Rs 81.78 crore in advance bookings so far, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Hindi leads with Rs 66.89 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 6.85 crore and Telugu at Rs 6.37 crore. Tamil has recorded Rs 1.33 crore, while Malayalam stands at Rs 34.22 lakh. The figure is Rs 65.83 crore without block seats. A total of 21.25 lakh tickets have been sold, including 17.11 lakh without block seats, it added.

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Day 1 to Day 4 Advance Booking

For Day 1, the film has earned Rs 35.21 crore from 9.12 lakh tickets across 21,927 shows, Without block seats, the figure is Rs 29.63 crore from 7.64 lakh tickets, according to Sacnilk. On Day 2, bookings have reached Rs 16.39 crore from 4.21 lakh tickets across 15,568 shows. The gross without block seats is Rs 12.88 crore from 3.31 lakh tickets.

For Day 3, bookings stand at Rs 18.09 crore from 4.48 lakh tickets across 15,340 shows. The figure without block seats is Rs 14.38 crore from 3.54 lakh tickets. On Day 4, November 8, bookings have reached Rs 12.09 crore from 3.44 lakh tickets across 13,567 shows. Without block seats, the figure is Rs 8.95 crore from 2.62 lakh tickets, it added.

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About the Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana part 1 cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in India, while internationally, it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027.

The first instalment will release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

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