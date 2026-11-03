Travel Startup Got First 100 Customers By Sharing Posters; In 10 Months, Clocked Rs 22.5-Crore Bookings

Travel experiences startup Bucketlistt.com has raised Rs 7.6 crore in a seed funding round led by Kairon Capital. Titan Capital, Divisa Family Office and Kunal Popat, founder of R for Rabbit, also joined the round. The company has not disclosed its valuation, according to the StartupFox website.

The latest funding comes after a Rs 1.07 crore pre-seed round in June, which valued the company at Rs 10.07 crore post-money. The company was founded in 2025 by Shubham Makhecha, Nitant Desai and Divyam Shah, who are all under 25. Makhecha and Desai are chartered accountants, while Makhecha is also a certified paragliding pilot and trek leader.

The startup helps travellers discover and book unique experiences across India, including adventure activities, local events and special stays. It also runs OkGhumo, a software platform designed for experienced operators to manage bookings, payments and inventory. The company says it has handled over Rs 22.5 crore in bookings in its first 10 months.

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How Bucketlistt Started

With rising disposable incomes, more Indians are looking for unique travel experiences and exploring lesser-known destinations. This is where Bucketlistt's story begins. The company started in Rishikesh in December 2025, with its first 100 customers coming from posters distributed across the town.

While flight and hotel bookings are already crowded markets, Bucketlistt is focusing on a less explored part of the travel industry: giving experiences and activities. It helps travellers discover and book unique experiences across India. These include adventure activities like skydiving in Mount Abu and special experiences such as dinner with royal families in Jaipur.

The company also launched OkGhumo in March 2026, which is now used by verified adventure operators to manage bookings, inventory, agents and payments. The software replaces manual processes involving phone calls, WhatsApp messages and spreadsheets.

According to the company, Bucketlistt.com and OkGhumo have together managed bookings worth more than Rs 22.5 crore in their first 10 months. The marketplace has served over 12,000 customers, while OkGhumo has more than 50,000 users. Around 20% of Bucketlistt.com's customers now find the platform through word of mouth, the report added.

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