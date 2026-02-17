Get App
'Bengaluru's Energy Is Unmatched': US Ambassador Sergio Gor Travels in Auto, Eats Idli; Tejasvi Surya Shares Photos

Sharing a photo from restaurant, the US Ambassador said, "Just arrived in Bengaluru! From startups to street food, Bengaluru's energy is unmatched! Thank you to my great host."

Sergio Gor, who was on a visit to Bengaluru, took a ride in the auto and also enjoyed idli in a restaurant.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday praised Bengaluru's 'unmatched energy' and thanked BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for being the great host.

Gor, who was on a visit to Bengaluru, took a ride in the auto and also enjoyed idli in a restaurant.

Sharing a photo from restaurant, the US Ambassador said, "Just arrived in Bengaluru! From startups to street food, Bengaluru's energy is unmatched! Thank you to my great host."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya shared photos and video of the US Ambassador enjoying auto ride.

"Delighted to welcome HE Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, to Bengaluru today."

Surya said that they had an engaging conversation on the growing India US partnership, especially in trade, technology and innovation following the interim trade agreement, over some masala dosa and strong coffee at Filter Coffee at Indiranagar

"Also introduced him to Namma Auto. A memorable ride indeed."

In another post, Surya stated that Bengaluru truly represents the journey from masala dosa to machine learning, blending tradition with cutting-edge innovation and plays a vital role in strengthening economic and people to people ties between our two democracies.

"With over 700 American companies and 43% of India's software exports coming from Bengaluru, our city is central to US India economic ties. Home to 40% of India's GCCs, Bengaluru continues to drive innovation led partnership between our two democracies," Surya noted.

In another post, sharing a video, Surya said that Gor brings uncommon energy and dynamism to diplomacy, and a true belief in India-US's limitless potential, and termed Bengaluru as the crown jewel of the India - US partnership.

Earlier in the day, the Ambassador also visited Indian Army's Western Command Headquarters and discussions.

Meanwhile, several social media users also commented on a photo shared by the Ambassador.

"Great ! Mr. Ambassador you are exploring India from North- Chandigarh to South-Bengaluru in same day," said an X user.

"Awesome Ambassador Gor! You are in my hometown. Hope you enjoy the visit. I like the way you are trying to bring USA and India's relationship back to normal again," said Another user.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sergio Gor? The US Ambassador To India Who Negotiated Tariff Truce Between Trump And Modi

News for You

