T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table After Day 10: Sri Lanka Secure Super 8 Berth, Leaving Australia Staring At Early Exit

Day 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began in Delhi where Afghanistan kept their campaign alive with a five-wicket win over UAE. Chasing 160/9, Afghanistan got home with four balls to spare to register their first victory of the tournament, a result that keeps them mathematically in the Super 8 race while pushing UAE closer to elimination.

In Kolkata, England confirmed their place in the Super 8. After posting 202/7 against Italy, the Three Lions bowled their opponents out for 178 to secure a 24-run win. The victory strengthens England's position at the top end of Group C and removes any final-day uncertainty around qualification.

The final fixture in Pallekele had significant ramifications in Group B. Australia, needing a win to stay alive, were outplayed by Sri Lanka in a high-scoring contest. After half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head powered Australia to 181, Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century sealed a result that leaves the former champions on the brink of an early exit.

The Men from Down Under could be knocked out of the race for the Super 8 if Zimbabwe beat Ireland on February 17.

Here's how the standings look after Day 10 of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Group A Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate India 3 3 0 6 3.05 USA 4 2 2 4 0.788 Pakistan 3 2 1 4 -0.403 Netherlands 3 1 2 2 -1.352 Namibia 3 0 3 0 -2.443

Group B Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate Sri Lanka 3 3 0 6 2.462 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 4 1.984 Australia 3 1 2 2 0.414 Ireland 3 1 2 2 0.15 Oman 3 0 3 0 -4.546

Group C Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate West Indies 3 3 0 6 1.82 England 4 3 1 6 0.201 Scotland 3 1 2 2 0.359 Italy 3 1 2 2 -0.588 Nepal 3 0 3 0 -1.941

Group D Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate South Africa 3 3 0 4 1.477 New Zealand 3 2 1 4 0.701 Afghanistan 3 1 2 2 -0.215 UAE 3 1 2 2 -0.797 Canada 2 0 2 0 -1.526

