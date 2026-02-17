T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table After Day 10: Sri Lanka Secure Super 8 Berth, Leaving Australia Staring At Early Exit

Day 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began in Delhi where Afghanistan kept their campaign alive with a five-wicket win over UAE. Chasing 160/9, Afghanistan got home with four balls to spare to register their first victory of the tournament, a result that keeps them mathematically in the Super 8 race while pushing UAE closer to elimination.
In Kolkata, England confirmed their place in the Super 8. After posting 202/7 against Italy, the Three Lions bowled their opponents out for 178 to secure a 24-run win. The victory strengthens England's position at the top end of Group C and removes any final-day uncertainty around qualification.
The final fixture in Pallekele had significant ramifications in Group B. Australia, needing a win to stay alive, were outplayed by Sri Lanka in a high-scoring contest. After half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head powered Australia to 181, Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century sealed a result that leaves the former champions on the brink of an early exit.
The Men from Down Under could be knocked out of the race for the Super 8 if Zimbabwe beat Ireland on February 17.
Here's how the standings look after Day 10 of the T20 World Cup 2026.
|Group A
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|India
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3.05
|USA
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0.788
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|4
|-0.403
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-1.352
|Namibia
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-2.443
|Group B
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Sri Lanka
|3
|3
|0
|6
|2.462
|Zimbabwe
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1.984
|Australia
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0.414
|Ireland
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0.15
|Oman
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-4.546
|Group C
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|West Indies
|3
|3
|0
|6
|1.82
|England
|4
|3
|1
|6
|0.201
|Scotland
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0.359
|Italy
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.588
|Nepal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.941
|Group D
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|South Africa
|3
|3
|0
|4
|1.477
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0.701
|Afghanistan
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.215
|UAE
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.797
|Canada
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.526
