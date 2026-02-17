Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table After Day 10: Sri Lanka Secure Super 8 Berth, Leaving Australia Staring At Early Exit

Co-hosts Sri Lanka handed Australia a heavy 8-wicket defeat to leave them staring at an uncomfortable prospect of an early flight home. England sealed their own Super 8 berth while Afghanistan picked up their first win of the tournament.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table After Day 10: Sri Lanka Secure Super 8 Berth, Leaving Australia Staring At Early Exit
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, left, shake hands with Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh after they won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.
Photo: AP/PTI

Day 10 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began in Delhi where Afghanistan kept their campaign alive with a five-wicket win over UAE. Chasing 160/9, Afghanistan got home with four balls to spare to register their first victory of the tournament, a result that keeps them mathematically in the Super 8 race while pushing UAE closer to elimination.

In Kolkata, England confirmed their place in the Super 8. After posting 202/7 against Italy, the Three Lions bowled their opponents out for 178 to secure a 24-run win. The victory strengthens England's position at the top end of Group C and removes any final-day uncertainty around qualification.

The final fixture in Pallekele had significant ramifications in Group B. Australia, needing a win to stay alive, were outplayed by Sri Lanka in a high-scoring contest. After half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head powered Australia to 181, Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century sealed a result that leaves the former champions on the brink of an early exit.

The Men from Down Under could be knocked out of the race for the Super 8 if Zimbabwe beat Ireland on February 17. 

Here's how the standings look after Day 10 of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Group A
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
India33063.05
USA42240.788
Pakistan3214-0.403
Netherlands3122-1.352
Namibia3030-2.443

Group B
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
Sri Lanka33062.462
Zimbabwe22041.984
Australia31220.414
Ireland31220.15
Oman3030-4.546

Group C
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
West Indies33061.82
England43160.201
Scotland31220.359
Italy3122-0.588
Nepal3030-1.941

Group D
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
South Africa33041.477
New Zealand32140.701
Afghanistan3122-0.215
UAE3122-0.797
Canada2020-1.526

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Bengaluru's Energy Is Unmatched': US Ambassador Sergio Gor Travels in Auto, Eats Idli; Tejasvi Surya Shares Photos

'Bengaluru's Energy Is Unmatched': US Ambassador Sergio Gor Travels in Auto, Eats Idli; Tejasvi Surya Shares Photos

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search