Stock Market News Today Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open; Japan's Nikkei Declines, Topix Little Changed

11 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2026
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, fell 0.1% to 25,638.50. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks reversed their course to close at day's high after opening lower, ending day's of losing streak. The BSE Sensex rose over 650 to 83,277, recovering over 1,000 points from the day's low. and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.8% to end near 25,700. The gains in the benchmark indices were led by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
Elsewhere in Asia, stocks posted a modest gain on Tuesday, with Lunar New Year holidays keeping trading volumes light. Mainland China and Hong Kong are shut for the holiday period. US markets are set to reopen today after the Presidents' Day holiday on Monday. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures gained 0.1%. Japan's Topix was little changed, while Nikkei 225 declined and Australia's S&P ASX 200 rose 0.4%.
Stock Market Live: Motilal Oswal’s Siddhartha Khemka Sees Rangebound Trade; AI Events In Focus For IT
The markets are expected to stay largely sideways with a slight positive bias, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research (Wealth Management) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, He said cues may come from Infosys’ AI-focused investor meet and the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, which he expects to influence IT and IT services stocks.
The upcoming Infosys AI-focused investor meet and the ongoing AI Impact Summit in Delhi are expected to provide direction for IT and IT services companies. Updates on enterprise AI adoption, monetisation, deal pipelines and regulatory outlook will be closely tracked, offering cues on demand trends and the broader growth outlook for the tech sector, which has underperformed in recent sessions.
Siddhartha Khemka
Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday, with a focus on a “shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration”.
The summit agenda includes topics such as job disruption and child safety, with world leaders expected to attend.
The expo includes global technology firms, startups, academia, Union ministries, state governments and international partners, with 13 country pavilions and over 2.5 lakh visitors expected.