Stock Market News Today Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open; Japan's Nikkei Declines, Topix Little Changed

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, fell 0.1% to 25,638.50. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks reversed their course to close at day's high after opening lower, ending day's of losing streak. The BSE Sensex rose over 650 to 83,277, recovering over 1,000 points from the day's low. and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.8% to end near 25,700. The gains in the benchmark indices were led by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks posted a modest gain on Tuesday, with Lunar New Year holidays keeping trading volumes light. Mainland China and Hong Kong are shut for the holiday period. US markets are set to reopen today after the Presidents' Day holiday on Monday. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures gained 0.1%. Japan's Topix was little changed, while Nikkei 225 declined and Australia's S&P ASX 200 rose 0.4%.