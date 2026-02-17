Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open; Japan's Nikkei Declines, Topix Little Changed

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, fell 0.1% to 25,638.50.

Read Time: 1 min
NSE Bull statue, representing Indian Breed Bull with the people of India stands outside National Stock Exchange (NSE) headquarter building in BKC, Mumbai.
11 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, fell 0.1% to 25,638.50. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks reversed their course to close at day's high after opening lower, ending day's of losing streak. The BSE Sensex rose over 650 to 83,277, recovering over 1,000 points from the day's low. and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.8% to end near 25,700. The gains in the benchmark indices were led by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks posted a modest gain on Tuesday, with Lunar New Year holidays keeping trading volumes light. Mainland China and Hong Kong are shut for the holiday period. US markets are set to reopen today after the Presidents' Day holiday on Monday. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures gained 0.1%. Japan's Topix was little changed, while Nikkei 225 declined and Australia's S&P ASX 200 rose 0.4%.

Feb 17, 2026 08:01 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Capillary Technologies' Shares In Focus As Three-month anchor lock-in ends for 3 million shares

Capillary Technologies India Ltd
%
  • Capillary Technologies has 3 million shares coming out of the three-month anchor investor lock-in.
  • The shares represent about 4% of the company’s total outstanding shares.
  • These shares are now eligible to be sold in the market following the lock-in expiry.
Feb 17, 2026 07:59 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Gold Opens Lower; Silver Holds Near Rs 2.41 Lakh Per kg

  • MCX gold futures opened lower as investors booked profits after the previous session’s rise. Gold in India was at Rs 1,55,230 per 10 grams, while silver was at Rs 2,41,260 per kg.
  • In global markets, spot gold fell 1% to $5,003.01 and spot silver slipped nearly 1% to $76.94 an ounce.

    • Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities

Feb 17, 2026 07:55 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Delhi High Court Backs SEBI NOC For NSE IPO

  • The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition challenging SEBI’s no-objection certificate for the National Stock Exchange’s proposed IPO.
  • Justice Jasmeet Singh rejected the public interest litigation filed by former judicial officer KC Aggarwal, saying the plea appeared aimed at blocking the IPO process.
  • The court noted SEBI and NSE are based in Mumbai, where the regulatory clearance was granted, and declined to interfere with SEBI’s decision.

Court Clears Way For NSE IPO, Refuses To Interfere With SEBI Decision

Feb 17, 2026 07:53 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Nifty Support Seen At 25,400–25,500; Resistance At 25,700–25,800

  • Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Nifty’s broader setup stays positive if the 25,500–25,400 support zone holds.
  • He cited 25,700–25,800 as the immediate resistance band.
  • He added that a break above this range could open the way toward 25,900–26,000.
Feb 17, 2026 07:51 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Motilal Oswal’s Siddhartha Khemka Sees Rangebound Trade; AI Events In Focus For IT

The markets are expected to stay largely sideways with a slight positive bias, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research (Wealth Management) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, He said cues may come from Infosys’ AI-focused investor meet and the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, which he expects to influence IT and IT services stocks.

The upcoming Infosys AI-focused investor meet and the ongoing AI Impact Summit in Delhi are expected to provide direction for IT and IT services companies. Updates on enterprise AI adoption, monetisation, deal pipelines and regulatory outlook will be closely tracked, offering cues on demand trends and the broader growth outlook for the tech sector, which has underperformed in recent sessions.

Siddhartha Khemka

Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Feb 17, 2026 07:46 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Name Axis Bank, HDFC Bank And Power Grid Among Five Stock Picks

  • Market analysts and brokerage firms flagged trading ideas for the February 17 session, focusing on the banking and power sectors.
  • The five picks cited include Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, AU Small Finance Bank, and Bank of India.

    • Read the full report here.

     

    Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Feb 17, 2026 07:39 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Says RBI 100% Collateral Rule May Raise Trading Costs

  • Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said RBI changes for broker funding will raise funding costs for brokerages and reduce available leverage from April 1, 2026.
  • He said lenders will need 100% secured collateral, ending the current practice where bank guarantees could be backed partly by fixed deposits and partly by personal or corporate guarantees.
  • Kamath said this could make intraday funding and margin trading facility (MTF) financing costlier, as banks will need full collateral, including at least 50% in cash or cash equivalents for MTF.

img
End Of Cheap Leverage: Nithin Kamath Flags Rising Trading Costs As RBI Mandates 100% Colla

Feb 17, 2026 07:24 (IST)
Stock Market Live: AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday, with a focus on a “shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration”.
  • The summit agenda includes topics such as job disruption and child safety, with world leaders expected to attend.
  • The expo includes global technology firms, startups, academia, Union ministries, state governments and international partners, with 13 country pavilions and over 2.5 lakh visitors expected.
Feb 17, 2026 07:17 (IST)
Stock Market Live: F&O Check — Nifty Put-Call Ratio Stands At 1.07 On Open Interest, 0.82 On Volume

  • For the Feb. 17 expiry, Nifty put open interest is 19,54,91,595 versus call open interest of 18,34,37,995, taking the ratio to 1.07.
  • Nifty put volume is 4,31,64,86,460 versus call volume of 5,25,63,36,540, taking the ratio to 0.82.
  • A PCR above 1 is read as bearish sentiment, while lower lower than 1 PCR is read as bullish sentiment.

    • The figures shown are in thousands.

Feb 17, 2026 07:12 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Dollar Index Holds Gains Ahead Of Fed Rate-Cut Signals

  • The dollar stayed firm on Tuesday as traders waited for signals later this week on when the US Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.
  • The dollar index was little changed at 97.12, after rising 0.2% in the previous session.
Feb 17, 2026 07:10 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude, WTI Prices Marginally Lower With OPEC+ Supply Increase In Focus

  • US West Texas Intermediate crude were little changed at $63.54 per barrel, while Brent crude futures declined 0.1% to $68.54 a barrel.
  • The declines came as markets weighed expectations of higher supply from OPEC.
Feb 17, 2026 07:00 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Asian Stocks Edge Up In Holiday-Thinned Trade Ahead Of Economic Data

  • Asian stocks posted a modest gain on Tuesday, with Lunar New Year holidays keeping trading volumes light.
  • Mainland China and Hong Kong are shut for the holiday period.
  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures gained 0.1%.
  • Japan’s Topix was little changed.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%.
  • US markets are set to reopen on Tuesday after the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday.
Feb 17, 2026 06:56 (IST)
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Slips 0.1%, Signals Lower Open

 

  • GIFT Nifty fell 0.1% to 25,638.50 in early trade.
  • The move points to a weaker start for Indian equities and the Nifty 50 at the open.

