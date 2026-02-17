Infosys Signs Pact With Anthropic To Collaborate On AI Using Claude

In a major development, Infosys Ltd. has signed a pact with Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, joining hands to develop and deploy advanced artificial intelligence systems for enterprises in heavily regulated industries, starting with telecommunications.

The deal will see Anthropic's Claude family of AI models, including its coding-focused Claude Code, being integrated with Infosys' Topaz AI platform to automate complex business processes, accelerate software development and support governed AI adoption, the company confirmed in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The pact will also lead to the creation of a dedicated Anthropic Centre of Excellence focused on telecommunications, where the companies plan to build AI agents tailored to industry operations such as network management and customer lifecycle processes. The offering will eventually expand to financial services, manufacturing and software development.

Another key focus of the deal is agentic AI - systems designed to autonomously execute multi-step tsks rather than respond to single prompts. The company said such agents could handle functions during claims processing, compliance reviews and risk assessments, as well as code generation and testing.

“AI is not just transforming business – it is redefining the way industries operate and innovate. Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organisations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said about the development.

Meanwhile, Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Anthropic, said Infosys' expertise in its domain could go a long way in making Claude more useful.

“There's a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry – and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing," he said.

Shares of Infosys have surged more than 3% in the wake of the announcement, emerging as one of the top gainers in the benchmark Nifty index on Tuesday. The company had earlier emerged as a top pick for brokerages amid an AI-led drawdown in the Indian IT sector.

