Infosys AI Day 2026: Nandan Nilekani, Salil Parekh To Outline Strategy As AI Reshapes IT Services

Infosys Ltd. will hold its Investor AI Day 2026 on Tuesday as the information technology major firms up a strong pivot to artificial intelligence amid broad-scale disruption to the industry. The event will be held at the headquarters in Bengaluru and outline the company's key themes and updates around AI.

The Investor Day comes at a time when investors are seeking clarity from large IT services companies on how generative AI will impact traditional outsourcing models, competitive positioning and long-term growth.

The company will conduct sessions under Chairman Nandan Nilekani and Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh on how AI is reshaping IT services and creating new business opportunities. The event will focus on 'Unlocking AI Value', emphasising human‑AI collaboration, revenue growth, pricing shifts, and margin protection amid industry disruption.

The top human resource executive will also address the gathering to spell out strategy in workforce management. Infosys employed 3,37,034 people as of December.

Infosys AI Day 2026 Agenda

Infosys will share the progress on scaling its Topaz AI platform, noting AI is deployed across 90% of its top 200 clients, more than 500 enterprise AI agents built, and a major $1.6 billion deal from Britain's National Health Service driven by AI capabilities.

Competition too is heating up in the sector as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HCLTech Ltd. have shown strong AI‑driven revenue growth.

TCS has scaled AI revenue to 6% of sales mix, growing 17.3% QoQ in the third quarter. HCLTech's AI revenue has grown 20% QoQ, contributing nearly 4% of the total income.

Infosys stock has tanked over 15% since the start of the year as AI disruption ripples through markets globally and a sequential decline in quarterly net profit. The market reaction has been driven by concerns that rapid advances in Agentic AI could structurally weaken the traditional IT services.

According to analysts at Nomura, tech adoption for newer and unproven technologies remains slow given concerns about compliance, regulatory, business and continuity risks. SaaS companies, such as Infosys, have built considerable moats around data, regulatory and compliance infrastructure, tribal knowledge and support infrastructure and have evolved and adapted to the changing technologies.

Revenue models will change significantly from traditional fixed price and effort-based to outcome driven over a period of time. The ability of IT companies to defend margins will lie in the aggression to use automation internally, Nomura said in a recent note.

