Adani Group Pledges $100 Billion For Sovereign AI Infrastructure Push

The Adani Group has announced a massive $100 billion commitment to build one of the world's largest integrated energy‑and‑compute infrastructures, aiming to position India as a global powerhouse in the emerging “Intelligence Revolution.”

The investment—spread through 2035—will fund the development of renewable‑powered, hyperscale, AI‑ready data centre capacity across the country. The company expects this move to catalyse an additional $150 billion in related sectors including server manufacturing, advanced electrical systems, sovereign cloud platforms and AI‑focused industries, effectively creating a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem over the next decade.

‘India as builders, exporters of intelligence'

Calling AI the most profound transformation since the Industrial Revolution, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the nations that master the “symmetry between energy and compute” will shape the next decade. He emphasised that India will not just consume AI technologies but build and export them through sovereign-scale infrastructure and full-stack capability.

The roadmap builds on AdaniConneX's existing 2 GW national data centre platform and targets a 5 GW integrated deployment—described as the world's largest platform combining renewable generation, transmission systems, and hyperscale AI compute under one coordinated architecture. Facilities will support high‑density compute clusters, advanced liquid‑cooling systems and national-scale AI workloads including Indian LLMs, backed by dedicated sovereign compute capacity and resilient grid infrastructure.

Major tech partnerships expand

The investment leverages and expands Adani's partnerships with global tech leaders.

A gigawatt‑scale AI data centre campus is being developed with Google in Visakhapatnam, with additional centres planned in Noida.

Collaborations with Microsoft span key hubs such as Hyderabad and Pune.

The group is also deepening its partnership with Flipkart, working on a second high‑performance AI data centre tailored for next‑generation digital commerce and large‑scale AI workloads.

The group is in advanced discussions with other major global players seeking large-scale AI data centre campuses in India.

Renewable backbone and storage buildout

The initiative draws heavily on Adani Green Energy's massive renewable portfolio, centred on the 30 GW Khavda project, over 10 GW of which is already operational. The group also plans an additional $55 billion investment to expand its green energy capacity, including one of the world's largest battery energy storage systems.

Low-latency global connectivity through cable-landing stations at Adani ports will complement the compute infrastructure.

Building Aatmanirbhar supply chains

To mitigate global supply-chain volatility, the Group will co-invest in domestic manufacturing of critical components such as high‑capacity transformers, advanced power electronics, grid systems, inverters and thermal management systems—positioning India as both a data hub and producer of next-generation compute infrastructure.

Aligning with national priorities

The AI expansion aligns with India's five-layer national AI architecture. Adani plans to reserve significant GPU capacity for domestic AI startups, research institutions and deep-tech innovators to ease compute scarcity and accelerate India's AI ecosystem.

The Group is also integrating agentic AI into logistics, ports and industrial corridors under PM Gati Shakti, building hyper-efficient and sovereign digital operations across sectors.

Talent and research investments

Adani will work with top academic institutions to create AI Infrastructure Engineering programs, applied AI research labs in energy and logistics, and national fellowship initiatives to strengthen India's specialised AI talent pool.

