Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia; Fasts To Begin From Wednesday

The Ramadan crescent for 1447 AH (2026) has been officially sighted in Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, will be observed as the first day of Ramadan 1447 in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the moon-sighting process began shortly after sunset in the eastern provinces of Saudi Arabia.

According to reports by Inside the Haramain, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had called on Muslims across the Kingdom to look for the crescent on 29 Sha'ban 1447 AH, corresponding to February 17, 2026, as per the Umm Al Qura calendar. Citizens were asked to report confirmed sightings to the nearest court.

Following the confirmation, fasting will begin from Wednesday in Saudi Arabia. Religious authorities in the United Arab Emirates and other Middle Eastern countries are also expected to align their announcements.

The sighting also marks the start of Taraweeh prayers from Tuesday night, with worshippers gathering in mosques for the special nightly prayers throughout the holy month.

Ramadan — known as Ramzan in the Indian subcontinent — is a sacred month during which fasting from dawn to dusk is obligatory for adult Muslims. The month lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle.

The holy month will conclude with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, one of the two major festivals observed by Muslims worldwide.

