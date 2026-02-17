Iran-US Nuclear Talks Round 2: Understanding Reached On 'Main Principles' — What We Know So Far

The second round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States has concluded in Geneva after nearly four hours, with both sides reporting progress but no final agreement.

According to media reports, the discussions were held at the Omani consulate and mediated by Oman. The Iranian and US delegations exchanged written messages rather than meeting face-to-face. Experts in nuclear, legal and economic matters were also involved.

Who Led The Talks?

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The US side was headed by special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Both delegations also met separately with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi before the indirect exchanges began.

‘Path For A Deal Has Started'

Soon after the talks ended, Araghchi said “the path for a deal has started” and described the discussions as serious and constructive, according to a Al-Jazeera report.

He said both sides had reached an understanding on “main principles” that could form the foundation of a future agreement. However, he cautioned that major differences remain and drafting a final deal will take time.

“No specific time has been set” for a third round of talks, he said, adding that both sides will now work on draft texts before fixing a date for the next meeting.

ALSO READ: Iran Fires Missiles Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Tensions With US, Israel

According to Barak Ravid, political reporter and Middle East expert at Axios, Araghchi gave an upbeat assessment after three hours of negotiations with President Donald Trump's envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Araghchi described the discussions as “serious, constructive and positive,” adding that “good progress was made compared to the previous meeting, and we now have a clearer path ahead.”

“Various ideas were presented and discussed seriously. Ultimately, we were able to reach a general understanding on a set of guiding principles, on the basis of which we will move forward from now on and begin working on the text of a potential agreement. This does not mean that we can reach an agreement quickly, but at least the path has begun,” he told Iranian state television.

Axios also reported that US official, when asked about the negotiations, said the talks went “as expected.”

Araghchi said both sides agreed to begin drafting a potential agreement, exchange texts, and then decide on a date for the third round of talks.

Key Differences

According to media reports, Iran reiterated that it does not seek nuclear weapons and stressed its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to develop peaceful nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment.

Tehran has made it clear it will not accept zero enrichment and is willing to discuss only limits on its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Media reports said the US has sought to expand the talks to include Iran's ballistic missile programme — something Tehran has opposed.

Araghchi Criticises US Actions

Speaking later at a disarmament conference in Geneva, Araghchi urged the United States to stop threatening the use of force against Iran.

He also criticised Washington's 2018 withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it a clear violation of an internationally endorsed agreement.

Araghchi further condemned US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June, saying they undermined trust and went against international law.

Regional Tensions Remain High

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East and an increased US military presence in the region.

While both sides have acknowledged some progress, significant gaps remain — and the path to a final agreement is still uncertain.

