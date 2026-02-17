Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Misses CBSE Class 10 Board Exam; School Confirms Absence

Despite completing all formalities, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi chose not to appear for the exams at the last moment.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Misses CBSE Class 10 Board Exam; School Confirms Absence
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 15 sixes and 15 fours in a barely believable innings against England in the Under 19 World Cup final.
Photo Source: ICC

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the rising Under-19 cricket star, has failed to appear for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations this year due to his existing cricket commitments. Since the young prodigy did not take the exam on Tuesday, the principal of Poddar International School in Samastipur, Bihar, gave a statement to agency confirming his absence.

According to principal, Poddar International School was designated as the location for his exam appearance. The 14-year-old did not, however, show up for the tests, and the principal stated that he has been marked absent with the expectation that he will show up for them the next year.

Failed to appear for exam

Although Sooryavanshi completed all necessary procedures, such as filling out the examination form and receiving the admit card, he ultimately decided against sitting for the exams at the last moment. The CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations began today, Feb. 17, and will run until March 11.

Principal's statement

Principal of Podar International School, NK Sinha, told ANI, "He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE... If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent... We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice... I think he will definitely take the next exam."

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance for Team India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as the top performer for India in the Under-19 World Cup 2026, which took place in Zimbabwe and Namibia this year. He concluded the tournament as the second leading run-scorer, amassing 439 runs over his seven innings.

He also delivered a match-defining performance in the World Cup final against England on Feb. 6, where he scored a phenomenal 175 runs off merely 80 balls. With this record-setting innings, India successfully clinched the U-19 World Cup for the sixth time.

Sooryavanshi was honoured with both the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards for his exceptional batting display throughout the tournament.

In those seven innings, he had an impressive average of 62.71, showcasing remarkable consistency. Scoring at a blistering strike rate of 169.49, the player's highest score was  the 175 in the final. Across these outings, he also smashed 30 sixes and 41 fours, highlighting his dominant power-hitting capability.

The prodigiously talented left-handed batter had already made waves earlier with a sensational hundred in the 2025 IPL season for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

ALSO READ | U19 World Cup Final: How 14-Year-Old Suryavanshi Rewrote The Record Books

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

PPF To Senior Citizen Scheme: Four Tax-Saving Avenues For Risk-Averse Investors Under Old Regime

PPF To Senior Citizen Scheme: Four Tax-Saving Avenues For Risk-Averse Investors Under Old Regime

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search