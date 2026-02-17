Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Misses CBSE Class 10 Board Exam; School Confirms Absence

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the rising Under-19 cricket star, has failed to appear for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations this year due to his existing cricket commitments. Since the young prodigy did not take the exam on Tuesday, the principal of Poddar International School in Samastipur, Bihar, gave a statement to agency confirming his absence.

According to principal, Poddar International School was designated as the location for his exam appearance. The 14-year-old did not, however, show up for the tests, and the principal stated that he has been marked absent with the expectation that he will show up for them the next year.

Failed to appear for exam

Although Sooryavanshi completed all necessary procedures, such as filling out the examination form and receiving the admit card, he ultimately decided against sitting for the exams at the last moment. The CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations began today, Feb. 17, and will run until March 11.

Principal's statement

Principal of Podar International School, NK Sinha, told ANI, "He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE... If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent... We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice... I think he will definitely take the next exam."

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance for Team India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as the top performer for India in the Under-19 World Cup 2026, which took place in Zimbabwe and Namibia this year. He concluded the tournament as the second leading run-scorer, amassing 439 runs over his seven innings.

He also delivered a match-defining performance in the World Cup final against England on Feb. 6, where he scored a phenomenal 175 runs off merely 80 balls. With this record-setting innings, India successfully clinched the U-19 World Cup for the sixth time.

Sooryavanshi was honoured with both the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards for his exceptional batting display throughout the tournament.

In those seven innings, he had an impressive average of 62.71, showcasing remarkable consistency. Scoring at a blistering strike rate of 169.49, the player's highest score was the 175 in the final. Across these outings, he also smashed 30 sixes and 41 fours, highlighting his dominant power-hitting capability.

The prodigiously talented left-handed batter had already made waves earlier with a sensational hundred in the 2025 IPL season for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

