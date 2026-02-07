U19 World Cup Final: How 14-Year-Old Suryavanshi Rewrote The Record Books

While cricketing prodigies aren't exactly rare anymore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's story still stands apart. On February 6 in Harare, the 14-year-old produced a swashbuckling 175 off 80 balls in the U19 World Cup final, powering India U19 to a commanding 100-run victory over England U19 and also etching his name into the record books.

While the IPL had already revealed Suryavanshi's fearlessness to Indian cricket fans, Harare was where it was amplified to the world. His relentless assault on the English bowlers drew respect from opponents as well, who walked over to shake his hand when his innings finally ended in the 26th over.

Suryavanshi's breathtaking 175 steered India to a record total of 411/9 in their 50 overs and laid the foundation for a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title. The knock from Suryavanshi was record-breaking in its own right.

Here's a breakdown of all the records broken by the boy from Bihar.

Highest individual score in a U19 World Cup final: Suryavanshi's 175 surpassed the previous final record of 111* set by compatriot Unmukt Chand against Australia back in 2012. It also means he is the first player in the world to score 150 in an U19 World Cup final match.

Highest score by an Indian in Under-19 World Cups: Suryavanshi now also holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in Under-19 World Cup history, surpassing the previous best of 162* by Raj Bawa, which was scored against Uganda at the 2022 edition in the Caribbean.

Most sixes by a batter in a Youth ODI innings: Suryavanshi was dealing in boundaries with symmetrical precision, scoring 15 fours and 15 sixes. His maximums set a new record for most sixes by any batter in a Youth ODI innings, surpassing his own record of 14 sixes against UAE U19 in December.

Most sixes in a single U19 World Cup edition: Overall in the tournament, Suryavanshi smashed 30 sixes, going well past the previous mark of 18 sixes held by Dewald Brevis from the 2022 edition.

Most boundary runs scored in a Youth ODI innings: Suryavanshi's 15 fours and 15 sixes meant he scored 150 runs from boundaries alone. The previous record for most runs scored in boundaries was 124 set by Sri Lanka's Hasitha Boyagoda when he finished with 191 against Kenya in 2008.

Fastest individual 150 in Youth ODIs: After reaching his fifty off 32 balls, Suryavanshi really jammed his foot onto the accelerator, racing to 100 off 55 balls and then setting a new record by reaching 150 off just 71 balls, surpassing his own record of 150 off 84 balls set against UAE U19 at the Asia Cup in December 2025.

Second-highest score by an Indian in Youth ODIs: That blitzkrieg innings is the second-highest score for India in a Youth ODI match, behind only Ambati Rayudu's 177* which poetically was also scored against England back in 2002.

Second-fastest centurion in U19 World Cup history: Suryavanshi's century came off just 55 balls placing him second on the list of fastest centurions in U19 World Cup history. He is behind only Will Malajczuk who smashed a 51-ball hundred against Japan in this year's edition.



