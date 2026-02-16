US Stock Market Holiday On President's Day: Are NYSE And NASDAQ Open Or Closed Today?

Trading across US equities is paused on Monday, Feb. 16, with markets closed for Presidents' Day. The break will leave major benchmarks, including the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite, inactive for the session, in line with the federal holiday, orginally created to commemmorate the birth anniversary of the first President of the United States, George Washington.

Trading will be on hold at both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, with US bond markets also closed, leaving investors with a shortened week. The next stock market is scheduled for Good Friday, April 3.

Activity is set to resume on Tuesday, when the focus will be back on economic indicators, company news and developments overseas after the extended break. Presidents' Day, which falls on the third Monday of February, is observed across federal institutions, closing banks and government offices, while most private businesses continue to operate.

What Is Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day has been recognised as a federal holiday since 1879. Over time, its meaning has broadened to acknowledge all US presidents. Despite its popular title, the holiday's official designation remains Washington's Birthday, as Congress has never formally renamed it.

Presidents' Day is part of a broader slate of annual holidays that shape US trading calendars, including Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2026.

Here is the US stock market holiday schedule for 2026:

Presidents Day: Monday, Feb. 16

Good Friday: Friday, April 3

Memorial Day: Monday, May 25

Juneteenth: Friday, June 19

Independence Day: Friday, July 3

Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 7

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 26 (markets are also scheduled to stay shut at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 25)

Christmas: Friday, Dec. 25 (markets are also scheduled to stay shut at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 24)

The market closure temporarily freezes price discovery in cash equities, though futures markets and global exchanges are likely to remain key barometers of investor sentiment. A compressed trading week often encourages tactical adjustments ahead of forthcoming economic data and corporate earnings.

