Presidents Day 2026: What's Open And What's Closed In US - Banks, Post Office, Government Office And More

The United States marks Presidents' Day on the third Monday of February. The federal holiday, which commemorates the birth anniversary of the first US President, George Washington, is celebrated with historical reenactments and parades.

Presidents' Day, officially called 'Washington's Birthday', is the first holiday to be named after an individual American president. The day was first observed in 1879 to honour George Washington. Since then, it has expanded to celebrate all US presidents.

Since it is a federal holiday, several establishments such as banks, post offices and more remain closed on Presidents' Day.

What's Closed On Presidents' Day 2026?

The stock markets will be closed. Trading will resume at 9:30 am on Feb. 17. This applies to the Nasdaq, the New York Stock Exchange and the US bond markets.

The US Postal Service offices will be shut. Not just that, most public schools and many universities will be closed on the federal holiday.

Bank branches close on federal holidays, meaning outlets of Wells Fargo, Capital One, Bank of America, Citibank, PNC, Chase and Truist will be shut.

What's Open On Presidents' Day 2026?

UPS pickup and delivery services will be available. FedEx outlets will mostly be open, but express freight and US and international package services will operate on a modified schedule. Similarly, UPS Mail Innovations and Ground Saver deliveries will require an additional business day in transit due to Presidents' Day.

Most national grocery stores will be open, but consumers must check timings at their closest outlet. As per Today.com, Walmart, Aldi, Target, Whole Foods, Macy's, Trader Joe's, Walgreens and Costco will be open during regular business hours.

Why Is Presidents' Day Celebrated On A Monday?

Although George Washington was born on Feb. 22, 1732, Presidents' Day is always celebrated on the third Monday of February. This is due to the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, passed by Congress in 1968, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays after it came into effect in 1972.

The rationale behind the bill was to reduce disruptions to the workweek and create more three-day weekends, Time reported.

Under Section 6103(a) in Title 5 of the US Code, the federal holiday is officially named 'Washington's Birthday'.

