Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Criminal Illegal Alien From India Is A 'Child Rapist': USA's ICE

Indian-origin Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli was arrested on charges of sexual assault, shoplifting, and public disorder.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Criminal Illegal Alien From India Is A 'Child Rapist': USA's ICE
ICE said that Yashaswi will not be released throughout the legal proceedings associated with his deportation.
Photo Source: icegov/Instagram

Sexual assault on a minor, shoplifting, and public disorder are the offences an Indian-origin man has been booked with in the United States of America (USA), the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has said.

The accused has been identified as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, and has maintained that he was an undocumented immigrant, pending removal proceedings under US immigration law.

"Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges of sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey," ICE posted on X. "We will keep him in custody pending removal proceedings."

The ICE has not disclosed the date of the arrest or any other details regarding the man. They, however, maintained that the man was a 'child rapist' accused of sexually assaulting a child under 13 years of age. They have also released a picture of the accused.

ICE maintained that Yashaswi will not be released throughout the legal proceedings associated with his deportation. The US law requires non-citizens, charged with specific serious crimes, to be detained in immigration custody throughout the judicial proceedings.

Yashaswi's arrest comes at a time when there has been a steep surge in immigration enforcement in the United States and a significant increase in the deportation of Indian nationals.

As of now, nothing much is known about Yashaswi's roots in India, and whether he is indeed an illegal immigrant or not. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.

ALSO READ | 'More Dangerous Is The Weapon...': Khamenei's Stark Warning To Trump Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Misses CBSE Class 10 Board Exam; School Confirms Absence

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Misses CBSE Class 10 Board Exam; School Confirms Absence

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search