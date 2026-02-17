UK Opens Ballot For 3,000 Indian Young Professional Visas — Check Eligibility, Requirements, Other Details

The United Kingdom government has announced 3,000 available visa spots as it opens the ‘India Young Professionals Scheme' ballot today, Monday, February 17.

The UK Home Office has stated that successful applicants can live, work, and study in the United Kingdom for up to 24 months.

The selection process is conducted via a ballot, which opened today at 2:30 PM IST and will remain open until 2:30 PM IST on February 19, 2026. A total of 3,000 spots are available, the majority of which will be allocated during this first phase in February.

Candidates selected through the ballot will have 90 days to apply for their visa. While entering the ballot is free, selected applicants must pay the visa application fee and the Immigration Health Surcharge, as well as provide biometrics. Those not selected in this first phase are eligible to enter future ballots.

Eligibility

The ballot is open to Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 (including those who turn 18 by their date of travel). Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree, possess at least £2,530 in savings, and must not have children under 18 living with them or dependent on them. Eligible individuals are encouraged to verify full requirements online.

The Reciprocal Agreement

This initiative is part of a reciprocal program between the two nations. The corresponding Indian program for young Britons does not utilize a ballot system; instead, they may apply year-round under the ‘Employment Visa-E1' route.

