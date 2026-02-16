Get App
Planning An Overseas Trip? This West Asian Country Offers Six-Month Visa-Free Stay To Indians

Stay for 180 days, without a visa, but all you need is a stay permit'.

Read Time: 2 mins
Armenia, a scenic country in West Asia, is offering the 180-day visa-free stay option.
(Photo: Freepik)

The Republic of Armenia, a mountaneous West Asian country, is offering a six-month visa-free stay to Indians in 2026.

The exemption, the country has maintained, will remain in force between January 1 and July 1, 2026, even as the offer is extended to citizens of 113 countries, including Indians.

The only catch is that the people trying to avail the offer should hold valid residence permits issued by the United States of America (USA), the European Union Member States, Schengen Area states, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Bahrain, the state of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Kuwait, or the Sultanate of Oman.

This residence permit must remain valid for six months, starting from the date of entry into Armenia. Meeting the criteria, Indians can stay in Armenia for 180 days, and that too without a visa.

The other countries, whose nationals are eligible for this offer by Armenia, include Canada, Israel, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Mexico, Phillipines, Thailand, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and more.

Citizens of all these countries with valid residence permits can stay in Armenia for a six-month period. The travellers, willing to enter Armenia, will have to present this permit at the border in a physical form, either a sticker or pasted on their passports.

Armenia, a landlocked country, is bordered by Turkey in the west, Georgia to the North, Azerbaijan to the east, and Iran to the south. Yerevan is the capital and the largest financial centre in the country.

ALSO READ: Indians Can Now Travel Without Visa To These Countries, Passport Climbs To 75th Position On Henley Passport Index

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

