T20 World Cup Top Performers: Pathum Nissanka Steals The Thunder On Action-Packed Day 10

Day 10 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 delivered high-stakes drama across three venues, beginning in Delhi where the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan locked horns. UAE posted 160/9, putting Afghanistan under pressure in a chase that ebbed and flowed deep into the final overs. Afghanistan eventually got home with five wickets and four balls to spare, registering their first win of the tournament and keeping their faint Super 8 hopes alive.

The second game of the day saw England seal qualification for the Super 8. The Three Lions piled up 202/7 against Italy in Kolkata before bowling their opponents out for 178 to secure a 24-run victory.

The final fixture pitted Australia against Sri Lanka. That contest, played in Pallekele, produced one of the standout individual performances of the tournament as Pathum Nissanka put the Aussies to the sword, leaving them staring at an embarrassing early exit from the tournament.

Here are the top performers from Day 10:

1) Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Azmatullah Omarzai delivered one of the most complete all-round performances of the tournament to keep Afghanistan alive. With 55 required from the final five overs, the chase remained delicately poised before Omarzai shifted momentum decisively. He sealed the contest in emphatic fashion, striking 6, 4, 4 off the final three balls he faced to finish unbeaten on 40 off just 21 deliveries at a strike rate of 190.47.

Earlier, he had contributed with the ball as well taking 4/15 and accounting for three of UAE's top five batters. His intervention at both ends ensured Afghanistan claimed their first victory of the campaign and remained mathematically in the race for the Super 8.

2) Will Jacks (England)

Will Jacks once again proved England's lower-order accelerator. Walking in with England under pressure at 105/5 after opting to bat, Jacks transformed the innings. He hammered 53 off just 22 balls, bringing up a 21-ball half-century, the fastest by an England player at a T20 World Cup, and powered England to 202/7.

England added 78 runs in the final five overs, a surge that ultimately created the cushion required in defence. Jacks also contributed with the ball, picking up 1/34 to cap a Player of the Match display. It marked the second time in four matches that his late-order hitting proved decisive in a tight game.

3) Ben Manenti (Italy)

Italy's Australian-born all-rounder Ben Manenti produced a high-impact performance despite ending on the losing side. With the ball, he returned 1/37 before launching a counter-attack that briefly threatened to tilt the game.

Manenti blazed 60 off 25 balls at a strike rate of 240, reaching his half-century in just 22 deliveries. His innings featured six sixes and four fours, injecting belief into Italy's chase of 203. While Italy ultimately fell short, Manenti's knock stood out as one of the most explosive efforts of the day.

4) Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

In a contest where Mitchell Marsh (54 off 27) and Travis Head (56 off 29) underlined Australia's firepower, it was Pathum Nissanka, who produced the defining performance in Pallekele. The Sri Lankan opener struck an unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls, finishing with 10 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 192.30.

Earlier, Nissanka had already influenced the game in the field with a spectacular airborne catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell, a moment that shifted early momentum. His century, marked by composure and calculated acceleration, left Australia staring at the prospect of an early exit and reaffirmed his growing stature as Sri Lanka's batting cornerstone.

