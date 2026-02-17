Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence On Viral Look, Reveals Transformation For Ujjwal Nikam Biopic; Sourav Ganguly Role Up Next

Rajkummar Rao's recent public appearance sparked a wave of speculation online after fans noticed a visible change in his look. With fuller cheeks, thinner hair and a patchy beard, the actor's appearance in a viral video from a Mumbai event led to widespread chatter — ranging from concerns about his health to guesses about cosmetic procedures and even confusion over which film he was preparing for.

The actor has now put all rumours to rest, revealing that the transformation is for his upcoming biopic on noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Sharing a detailed note on social media, Rao said physical change is an essential part of his craft and something he enjoys doing without relying on prosthetics.

“I'm not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work,” he wrote, adding that he gained nearly 9-10 kilos for the role. The weight gain came through what he called a deliberate diet that included pizzas, sweets, aloo parathas and biryani, along with avoiding anything that would make him look glamorous on screen.

Rao also reminded audiences that this is not the first time he has gone to extreme lengths for a character. From drastically losing weight for Trapped to going partially bald and gaining kilos for Bose: Dead/Alive, and adopting the physicality of a visually impaired person in 'Srikanth', the actor has consistently reshaped himself for roles.

The viral clip had triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some users worried about his well-being or speculated about hair loss, others defended him, pointing out that the look appeared too specific to be anything but a character transformation. Rao's clarification has since shifted the conversation from concern to admiration for his dedication.

The actor confirmed that he has completed shooting for Nikam and will now begin a new phase of physical training to portray former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in another biographical film. That project is expected to go on floors around March 2026.

Rao's latest transformation once again highlights his reputation as one of the industry's most committed performers — an actor willing to push his body and appearance to serve the story, rather than opting for artificial enhancements.

