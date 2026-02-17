Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' Began As Web Series Concept Before Becoming Rs 1,300 Crore Blockbuster

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic success stories in recent times, with its global earnings crossing Rs 1,300 crore against a reported budget of Rs 280 crore. But long before it became a theatrical spectacle, the project was originally envisioned in a very different format — as a web series.

Industry sources told NDTV that Dhar initially explored the idea of telling the story in an episodic structure, a choice that aligned with the film's layered narrative and expansive world-building. However, as the script evolved and the scale of the production grew, the team decided to mount it as a feature film. By the time the shoot commenced, the project was firmly planned for the big screen.

Released in theatres on Dec. 5, 2025, Dhurandhar followed the rise of Ranveer Singh's enigmatic character Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates the criminal underworld of Karachi's Lyari and earns the trust of a feared gang leader, played by Akshaye Khanna. Much of the film's gritty action unfolded on an elaborate six-acre set built in Bangkok to recreate Lyari, with additional schedules in Mumbai, Amritsar and Ladakh adding to its visual sweep.

The film's storytelling style — divided into multiple narrative chapters — reflected its early conception as a long-form project. Dhar had previously experimented with a similar structure in Uri: The Surgical Strike, and the format allowed Dhurandhar to balance character arcs with large-scale action.

Interestingly, the project eventually returned to the digital space when it premiered on Netflix on Jan. 30, 2026, reigniting conversations around its themes and cinematic ambition. The streaming release introduced the film to a new audience and sustained its cultural buzz weeks after its theatrical run.

With work underway on the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Yami Gautam is set to play a pivotal role in the follow-up, marking another collaboration with Dhar after Uri. The sequel, scheduled for a March 19, 2026 release, is expected to face box office competition from Yash-starrer Toxic, setting up a major clash.

For now, Dhurandhar stands as a rare example of a project that transitioned from a series concept to a theatrical juggernaut — and succeeded on both big and small screens.

