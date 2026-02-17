Get App
BHEL Bags Captive Power Plant Order Worth Rs 1,200-1,500 Crore From SAIL

Commissioning of the project is expected in 39 months from the date of awarding the contract.

BHEL Bags Captive Power Plant Order Worth Rs 1,200-1,500 Crore From SAIL
BHEL wins huge order.
Image: BHEL website

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said that it has received a power plant project worth Rs 1,200-1,500 crore from Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

The letter of acceptance received for a captive power plant, which is part of a 4.08 MTPA crude steel expansion project of SAIL's IISCO Steel Plant at Burnpur, BHEL said in a regulatory filing.

The size of the order is in the range of Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore, excluding GST (goods and services tax), it said, adding that the commissioning of the project is expected in 39 months from the date of awarding the contract. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

