Power Shift In Dhaka: Who's Who In Bangladesh's New Cabinet

Forty-nine ministers and state ministers were sworn in on Tuesday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, marking the formal start of Bangladesh's new administration.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to the newly appointed cabinet members at the ceremony.

Earlier, BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman took oath as Prime Minister. The swearing-in signals the official commencement of the government under his leadership and marks the return of a BNP-led administration after nearly two decades.

The Times of Bangladesh reported that a total of 49 ministers and state ministers were sworn in. Of the 25 full ministers, 17 are first-time cabinet members, while all 24 state ministers are newcomers. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman himself is also joining the cabinet for the first time.

Key Cabinet Portfolios

Among the prominent appointments:



1. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir – Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives

2. Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury – Ministry of Finance and Planning

3. Salahuddin Ahmed – Ministry of Home Affairs

4. Iqbal Hasan Mahmud – Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources

5. Hafiz Uddin Ahmed – Ministry of Liberation War Affairs

6. Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain – Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare

7. Khalilur Rahman (technocrat) – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

8. Nitai Roy – Ministry of Cultural Affairs

9. Abdul Awal Mintoo – Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

10. Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad – Ministry of Religious Affairs

11. Mizanur Rahman Minu – Ministry of Land

12. Khandaker Abdul Muktadir – Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Textile and Jute

13. Ariful Haque Chowdhury – Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment; Labour and Employment

14. Zahir Uddin Swapan – Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

15. Aminur Rashid – Ministry of Food, Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock

16. Afroza Khanam Rita – Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism

17. Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Anee – Ministry of Water Resources

18. Asadul Habib Dulu – Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief

19. Md Asaduzzaman – Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

20. Zakaria Taher – Ministry of Housing and Public Works

21. Dipon Dewan – Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs

22. A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon – Ministry of Education; Ministry of Primary and Mass Education

23. Sardar Sakhawat Hossain – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

24. Fakir Mahbub Anam – Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology; Ministry of Science and Technology

25. Shaikh Rabiul Alam – Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges; Railways and Shipping

State Ministers

1. M Rashiduzzaman Millat – Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism

2. Anindya Islam Amit – Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources

3. Md Shariful Alam – Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Textile and Jute

4. Farhad Hossain Azad – Ministry of Water Resources

5. Shama Obaid Islam – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

6. Sultan Salahuddin Tuku – Ministry of Food, Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock

7. Barrister Kayser Kamal – Ministry of Land

8. Md Aminul Haque – Ministry of Youth and Sports

9. Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin – Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs

10. Habibur Rashid Habib – Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges; Railways and Shipping

11. Rajib Ahsan – Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges

12. Mir Shahe Alam – Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives

13. Zunayed Saki – Ministry of Finance and Planning

14. Ishraque Hossain – Ministry of Liberation War Affairs

15. Farzana Sharmin – Ministry of Women and Children Affairs; Ministry of Social Welfare

16. Shaikh Faridul Islam – Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

17. Nurul Haq Nur – Ministry of Labour and Employment; Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment

18. Yasir Khan Chowdhury – Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

19. M Iqbal Hossain – Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief

20. M A Muhit – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

21. Ahmed Sohel Manzur – Ministry of Housing and Public Works

22. Bobby Hajjaj – Ministry of Education; Ministry of Primary and Mass Education

23. Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam – Ministry of Cultural Affairs

24. Md Abdul Bari – Ministry of Public Administration

PM Appoints 10 Advisers

Separately, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman appointed 10 advisers under Rule 3(B) of the Rules of Business, 1996.

Five have been granted the rank and status of minister: Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, Nazrul Islam Khan, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Md Ismail Zabiullah and Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir.

Five others have been accorded the rank and status of state minister: Humayun Kabir, Brigadier General (retd) Shamsul Islam, Zahedur Rahman, Mahdi Amin and Rehan Asif Asad.

