Power Shift In Dhaka: Who's Who In Bangladesh's New Cabinet

Of the 25 Cabinet ministers in the Tarique Rahman-led government, 17 are first-timers.

Visuals from the swearing-in ceremony of Tarique Rahman.
(Photo: PTI)

Forty-nine ministers and state ministers were sworn in on Tuesday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, marking the formal start of Bangladesh's new administration.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to the newly appointed cabinet members at the ceremony.

Earlier, BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman took oath as Prime Minister. The swearing-in signals the official commencement of the government under his leadership and marks the return of a BNP-led administration after nearly two decades.

The Times of Bangladesh reported that a total of 49 ministers and state ministers were sworn in. Of the 25 full ministers, 17 are first-time cabinet members, while all 24 state ministers are newcomers. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman himself is also joining the cabinet for the first time.

    Key Cabinet Portfolios

    Among the prominent appointments:


    1.    Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir – Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives
    2.    Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury – Ministry of Finance and Planning
    3.    Salahuddin Ahmed – Ministry of Home Affairs
    4.    Iqbal Hasan Mahmud – Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources
    5.    Hafiz Uddin Ahmed – Ministry of Liberation War Affairs
    6.    Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain – Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare
    7.    Khalilur Rahman (technocrat) – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    8.    Nitai Roy – Ministry of Cultural Affairs
    9.    Abdul Awal Mintoo – Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
    10.    Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad – Ministry of Religious Affairs
    11.    Mizanur Rahman Minu – Ministry of Land
    12.    Khandaker Abdul Muktadir – Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Textile and Jute
    13.    Ariful Haque Chowdhury – Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment; Labour and Employment
    14.    Zahir Uddin Swapan – Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
    15.    Aminur Rashid – Ministry of Food, Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock
    16.    Afroza Khanam Rita – Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism
    17.    Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Anee – Ministry of Water Resources
    18.    Asadul Habib Dulu – Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief
    19.    Md Asaduzzaman – Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs
    20.    Zakaria Taher – Ministry of Housing and Public Works
    21.    Dipon Dewan – Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs
    22.    A N M Ehsanul Haque Milon – Ministry of Education; Ministry of Primary and Mass Education
    23.    Sardar Sakhawat Hossain – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    24.    Fakir Mahbub Anam – Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology; Ministry of Science and Technology
    25.    Shaikh Rabiul Alam – Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges; Railways and Shipping

    State Ministers

    1.    M Rashiduzzaman Millat – Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism
    2.    Anindya Islam Amit – Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources
    3.    Md Shariful Alam – Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Textile and Jute
    4.    Farhad Hossain Azad – Ministry of Water Resources
    5.    Shama Obaid Islam – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    6.    Sultan Salahuddin Tuku – Ministry of Food, Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock
    7.    Barrister Kayser Kamal – Ministry of Land
    8.    Md Aminul Haque – Ministry of Youth and Sports
    9.    Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin – Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs
    10.    Habibur Rashid Habib – Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges; Railways and Shipping
    11.    Rajib Ahsan – Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges
    12.    Mir Shahe Alam – Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives
    13.    Zunayed Saki – Ministry of Finance and Planning
    14.    Ishraque Hossain – Ministry of Liberation War Affairs
    15.    Farzana Sharmin – Ministry of Women and Children Affairs; Ministry of Social Welfare
    16.    Shaikh Faridul Islam – Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
    17.    Nurul Haq Nur – Ministry of Labour and Employment; Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment
    18.    Yasir Khan Chowdhury – Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
    19.    M Iqbal Hossain – Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief
    20.    M A Muhit – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
    21.    Ahmed Sohel Manzur – Ministry of Housing and Public Works
    22.    Bobby Hajjaj – Ministry of Education; Ministry of Primary and Mass Education
    23.    Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam – Ministry of Cultural Affairs
    24.    Md Abdul Bari – Ministry of Public Administration

    PM Appoints 10 Advisers

    Separately, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman appointed 10 advisers under Rule 3(B) of the Rules of Business, 1996.

    Five have been granted the rank and status of minister: Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, Nazrul Islam Khan, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Md Ismail Zabiullah and Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir.

    Five others have been accorded the rank and status of state minister: Humayun Kabir, Brigadier General (retd) Shamsul Islam, Zahedur Rahman, Mahdi Amin and Rehan Asif Asad.

