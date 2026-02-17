Maruti Suzuki Announces Introductory Price For e Vitara SUV, Three Variants To Be Launched; Details Here

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, announced on Tuesday the introductory pricing of its electric SUV, the e Vitara, marking the company's formal entry into the electric vehicle segment.

According to an Economic Times report, the electric car will start at Rs 10.99 lakh under a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, where battery usage will be charged separately at Rs 3.99 per kilometre.

The e Vitara was first unveiled in December 2025 as the company's first fully electric model, and bookings were expected to open from January 2026. While the introductory price has now been revealed, detailed variant-wise pricing is yet to be announced.

Production of the e Vitara began in August 2025, and by the end of the year, nearly 13,000 units had been exported to 28 countries. The SUV has been developed under parent firm Suzuki Motor Corporation's global collaboration with Toyota and is being manufactured in India for both domestic and international markets.

What e Vitara Offers

Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi had earlier said the company entered the EV segment only after preparing both the product and the supporting ecosystem. The e Vitara offers a claimed driving range of up to 543 km and will be available in three variants, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

The SUV comes with two battery pack options of 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The Delta variant will use the smaller battery pack, while higher variants will feature the larger battery.

Charging Infrastructure

To address range concerns, the company has installed more than 2,000 charging points across 1,100 cities, including the top 100 cities with high EV adoption. Maruti Suzuki has partnered with 13 major charge point operators and aggregators to expand public charging access. On the launch day, 2,000 chargers were scheduled to go live.

Looking ahead, the company plans to set up around 1 lakh charging stations by 2030 in collaboration with its dealer network and charging partners, in line with Suzuki Motor Corporation's broader electrification strategy.

Subscription Model

Along with the pricing announcement, Maruti Suzuki introduced multiple ownership options, including a subscription model and an assured buyback programme. The SUV's body structure is built using more than 60 percent ultra-high and high-tensile steel. The battery pack is equipped with an energy-absorbing mounting structure designed to improve protection and safety.

