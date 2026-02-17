Bhupen Borah, Ex-Assam Congress President, To Join BJP On February 22: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that former state Congress chief Bhupen Borah will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22.



The development comes a day after Borah resigned, even when the party's senior leaders claimed that he had reconsidered his resignation.



After Borah's resignation, Sarma had said that BJP's doors were open for the former state Congress chief.



Sarma made the announcement after meeting Borah, a two-time legislator in Assam, at his residence in Guwahati, and said that several other Congress leaders will also join the saffron party.



"Bhupen Borah has struggled for long in Congress, now he will get a platform in the BJP to do what he wants," Sarma added.



The Assam Chief Minister stated that Congress should have addressed issues that forced Borah to leave the party and taken corrective measures.



"Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia will hold discussions with Bhupen Borah to finalise details of his joining."



Terming Borah as the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress, Sarma said that they were happy to have him in the party.



"Our National President, Nitin Nabin, has already approved his joining and welcomes him," said Sarma, adding, "Bhupen Borah will be accorded all due respect and dignity."



The CM said that joining the BJP would be like a homecoming for him because it is a party with many people like him, whose fathers did not occupy any high offices.



Borah served as Assam Congress President from 2021 to 2025. He was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year.

